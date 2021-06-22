Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2021

PPP MNA Mandokhel seeks court direction for registration of FIR against PTI's Firdous Awan for slapping him

Naeem SahoutaraPublished June 22, 2021 - Updated June 22, 2021 07:31pm
This combination file photo shows PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel (L) and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan (R). — APP/Twitter
This combination file photo shows PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel (L) and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan (R). — APP/Twitter

A local court in Karachi issued on Tuesday notice to Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and police officials on PPP lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhel’s application seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Awan for slapping him on the set of a television talk show.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (West) Sarah Junejo also directed the station house officer of the Saeedabad police station to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged incident by June 29.

Mandokhel had moved an application under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking directions for the SSP Complaints Cell and SHO PS Saeedabad to lodge an FIR against Awan.

Awan made headlines earlier this month after footage of her getting into a physical altercation with Mandokhail went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the two appeared on Express News' talk show Kal Tak. What started as a discussion about the government's performance and excessive load shedding in parts of the country turned into a shouting match between the two over the train collision in Sindh's Ghotki district, which claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

Shortly after, a video clip surfaced on the internet showing Awan physically attacking and slapping Mandokhail.

In his application, Mandokhel said the respondent, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had allegedly slapped him, abused him and hurled threats, which was shown on the television channel, shocking his family members and voters.

The applicant said he had approached the SSP Complaints Cell and SHO PS Saeedabad to register his complaint for lodging an FIR against Awan under the relevant sections of the law, but they refused to entertain his plea.

Therefore, he requested the court to direct the officials concerned to entertain his application and register an FIR against the PTI leader in accordance with the law.

After hearing initial arguments, the judge issued notice to Awan, SSP Complaints Cell and SHO Saeedabad, directing the latter to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged incident by June 29.

At the time, Awan had claimed that "one-sided" propaganda was being carried out as the video clip did not include the vulgar language used by the PPP leader against her and her late father.

She had added that she would consult her legal team to file charges against the PPP leader.

On the other hand, Mandokhail had said he was ready to forgive Awan if she apologised for her actions, adding that he would decide whether or not to take action against Awan after consulting with the party leadership.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Jun 22, 2021 07:39pm
A wrestling match, possibly in WWE's Hell in a Cell format, might be the best solution.
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Jun 22, 2021 07:45pm
Awan's antics has gotten out of hand. She must apologize and behave like a decent person.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Ali
Jun 22, 2021 07:45pm
Dr Firdos Ashiq Awan should be arrested,as she has no tolerance of listening.She talks a lot but has not heart to listen reciprocally.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 22, 2021 07:57pm
None of the pseudo feminists will had issues with how he disrespected and instigated her.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Jun 22, 2021 08:00pm
The whole nation is witness to this woman's atrocious and criminal behaviour. The police should've arrested her at once for assault .
Reply Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Jun 22, 2021 08:09pm
Well done MR Mandokhail for taking this step, I hope you get your day in court and this badly behaved woman is bought to heel!
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Jun 22, 2021 08:17pm
He is also not innocent.. He can be seen trying to forcefully touch Awan in video
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Story of the last tamarind leaf
Updated 22 Jun 2021

Story of the last tamarind leaf

These journalists speak for all the troubled features of India’s democracy that Mr Modi didn’t tell the G7 about.
Understanding abuse
Updated 22 Jun 2021

Understanding abuse

Condemnations have been rare while there is no debate on the prevalence of such abuse beyond the Mufti Azizur Rehman case.
The roots of hate
Updated 21 Jun 2021

The roots of hate

The reference to being ‘out-populated’ is a popular theme in modern neo-Nazi and white supremacist thought.

Editorial

Describing OBL
22 Jun 2021

Describing OBL

FM Qureshi’s non-committal reply to question about Osama being a terrorist or a martyr has sent the wrong message to the world.
22 Jun 2021

A neglected sector

THE PTI legislators joined forces with opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly the other day to take their own...
22 Jun 2021

Air safari

THE resumption of PIA’s air safari flights to Skardu will hopefully attract international and domestic tourists,...
Poll consensus
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Poll consensus

If the govt is reluctant to take part in an APC on poll reforms, then it must ensure that parliament can be used for this purpose.
21 Jun 2021

Global displacement

THE number of globally displaced persons shared by the UN’s refugee agency in a report released on Friday is...
21 Jun 2021

KP budget

THE KP budget 2021-22 is a sort of please-all document that hands out something to almost everyone in the hope of...