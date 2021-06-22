PPP MNA Mandokhel seeks court direction for registration of FIR against PTI's Firdous Awan for slapping him

A local court in Karachi issued on Tuesday notice to Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and police officials on PPP lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhel’s application seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Awan for slapping him on the set of a television talk show.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (West) Sarah Junejo also directed the station house officer of the Saeedabad police station to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged incident by June 29.

Mandokhel had moved an application under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking directions for the SSP Complaints Cell and SHO PS Saeedabad to lodge an FIR against Awan.

Awan made headlines earlier this month after footage of her getting into a physical altercation with Mandokhail went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when the two appeared on Express News' talk show Kal Tak. What started as a discussion about the government's performance and excessive load shedding in parts of the country turned into a shouting match between the two over the train collision in Sindh's Ghotki district, which claimed the lives of more than 60 people.

Shortly after, a video clip surfaced on the internet showing Awan physically attacking and slapping Mandokhail.

In his application, Mandokhel said the respondent, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had allegedly slapped him, abused him and hurled threats, which was shown on the television channel, shocking his family members and voters.

The applicant said he had approached the SSP Complaints Cell and SHO PS Saeedabad to register his complaint for lodging an FIR against Awan under the relevant sections of the law, but they refused to entertain his plea.

Therefore, he requested the court to direct the officials concerned to entertain his application and register an FIR against the PTI leader in accordance with the law.

After hearing initial arguments, the judge issued notice to Awan, SSP Complaints Cell and SHO Saeedabad, directing the latter to submit a detailed report regarding the alleged incident by June 29.

At the time, Awan had claimed that "one-sided" propaganda was being carried out as the video clip did not include the vulgar language used by the PPP leader against her and her late father.

She had added that she would consult her legal team to file charges against the PPP leader.

On the other hand, Mandokhail had said he was ready to forgive Awan if she apologised for her actions, adding that he would decide whether or not to take action against Awan after consulting with the party leadership.