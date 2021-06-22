Dawn Logo

PTI MNAs defend PM Imran's heavily criticised comments on rape

Dawn.comPublished June 22, 2021 - Updated June 22, 2021 02:49pm
Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul (right) speaks alongside Parliamentary secretary for law Maleeka Bokhari. — DawnNewsTV
Female MNAs from the ruling PTI on Tuesday defended Prime Minister Imran Khan's problematic comments on rape and sexual violence, calling out the "liberal brigade" for misrepresenting the facts.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul claimed that the premier was "a symbol of women empowerment" as no other party had managed to mobilise women in the political sphere to this extent.

"For the first time in Pakistan, five women ministers are sitting in the federal cabinet. This means that if there is a symbol of women empowerment in Pakistan, it is Prime Minister Imran," she said.

"Our culture and way of dressing is idolised across the world. They wish and try to dress like us graceful Pakistanis," she said, adding that no "liberal corrupt" would be allowed to be a spokesperson for Pakistani society.

Gul was referring to Prime Minister Imran's heavily criticised remarks on the link between a woman's clothes and rising rape incidents in the society.

Editorial: Equating rape with a lack of ‘modesty’ is the very manifestation of victim-blaming

"If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it’s common sense," Imran had said in his interview with Jonathan Swan for Axios.

"My culture has given me respect, Islam has taught me modesty. Do not try to distort the things said in the Holy Quran," said Gul in the press conference.

She said that women empowerment is incomplete without the implementation of the law. She lashed out at "liberals" for trying to distort the narrative when the premier was trying to "strengthen social fabric in line with religious teachings and culture".

In the interview, Prime Minister Imran was asked about the epidemic of sexual violence and rape in Pakistan.

“You [the PM] were also quoted as saying that the practice of women wearing veils is to stop temptation, not every man has willpower. You said on increasing vulgarity, it will have consequences and you were accused of rape victim blaming. How do you respond to that?” Swan had asked.

The premier had replied: “It is such nonsense. I never said veils, this was never said. I said the concept of purdah. And the concept of purdah is to avoid temptation in society. We don’t have discos here, we don’t have nightclubs, so it is a completely different society, way of life here, so if you raise temptation in society to the point and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences in the society."

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan during a two-hour long question and answer session with the public spoke of religion and the concept of 'purdah' in Islam. It is to remove "temptation" from society because "not everyone has willpower", he had said.

The premier had come under fire from members of the civil society, rights groups as well as international media for his comments.

