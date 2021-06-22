Dawn Logo

Usman Kakar's autopsy report says 'no marks of violence' seen on any body part

Imtiaz AliPublished June 22, 2021 - Updated June 22, 2021 03:43pm
Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar. — Photo courtesy Senate website/File
Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar. — Photo courtesy Senate website/File

The autopsy report of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former senator Usman Khan Kakar — who passed away in Karachi a day before — said that there were no marks of violence seen on any part of the body.

A day earlier, Kakar's personal physician, Dr Samad Panezai, had said the PkMAP leader had received a head injury at his residence in Quetta and was shifted to a hospital within 30 minutes where he was operated upon and put on a ventilator.

He was later shifted to Karachi's Aga Khan University Hospital on a special air ambulance where he passed away.

The same day members of the opposition in the Senate raised suspicion over what they called Kakar's "sudden death" and demanded a parliamentary probe to “dig out the truth”.

However, according to the autopsy report, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, there were "no marks of violence on any part of the body". It also noted that all surgical wounds mentioned in the report were antemortem in nature.

The report did not conclusively give a cause of death and said that it would emerge in the chemical and histopathology report, for which samples have been collected.

“The alleged head injury could not be commented upon because of the surgical procedures carried out during life. However, CT scans, both antemortem and postmortem, are available while hospital records and reports for chemical analysis and histopathology are awaited,” said Dr Summaiya Syed, additional police surgeon at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

She added that Kakar's family had also requested samples for independent testing, which were provided to them.

Yesterday, Dr Panezai told Dawn.com that it was not known what caused the injury to Kakar, who had been found by his family lying on a carpet in his drawing room with blood flowing from his head.

