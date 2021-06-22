Younis Khan no longer men's batting coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and men’s national cricket team batting coach Younis Khan have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a statement issued by the cricket board on Tuesday.

Younis was appointed last year in November on a two-year contract until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Commenting on the development, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said it was sad to lose an expert of Younis' stature and experience.

"Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions.

“I want to thank Younis for his contributions during his short stint as the men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers," he said.

Both the PCB and Younis have agreed to not to make any further comment on the reasons for the former captain’s departure, the statement said.

"Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to the United Kingdom without a batting coach, while the decision to appoint Younis Khan’s replacement for the West Indies tour will be made in due course," it added.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team will tour the UK from June 25 to July 20 for three ODIs and three T20Is, while the West Indies tour will be from July 21 to August 24 where the visiting team will feature in five T20Is and two Tests.