Lucky Motor recalls 14,000 Kia Sportage vehicles

KARACHI: Lucky Motor Corporation Ltd (LMCL) has recalled approximately 14,000 Kia Sportage vehicles to rectify a technical fault which resulted in fire in two Sportage in the last one and a half years.

Market sources said that Kia Motor Corporation has advised the LMCL about recalling the affected vehicles.

They said two Kia Sportage caught fire in two separate incidents — one in Karachi and another in one of the cities of Punjab — in the last one and a half years which made the company take preventive steps in curbing any future incident.

Meanwhile, an official in LMCL, who asked not to be named, said the company had sold over 20,000 Sportage in the last one and a half years.

After recalling 14,000 vehicles, the rest of models have been delivered after making necessary modifications, he added.

When asked whether any of the relevant ministries or the quality control department of the government had taken any notice, he said so far no ministries had asked the LMCL as the recall of vehicles had been a regular practice all over the world. “We have recalled vehicles after taking the customers into confidence,” he added.

LMCL in its circular to its Sportage buyers on June 19 said as part of KIA’s global campaign, LMCL is carrying out a special safety service campaign related to inspection, and if required, replacement of “HECU fuse kit in Sportage vehicles.”

A potential electrical issue of this component may result in safety hazards. The company requested its customers to have their vehicle inspected by visiting any authorised dealer in 19 cities nationwide to avail this free service.

Airbag inflator, fuel pump

Meanwhile, as per website of Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL), the company is carrying out a free upgrade campaign for airbag inflator in Honda Civic models 2006-2012, Honda CR-V model 2008-2011 and Honda Accord model 2004-2012.

In February 2021, HACL recalled Honda Civic 2018-2019 models, Honda Accord 2018 model and Honda BR-V 2018 model for replacement of propeller motor of fuel pump.

Indus Motor Company (IMC), in the last week of May 2021, had also extended a special service campaign relating to “fuel pump replacement” which was initiated in June 2020.

The vehicles equipped with fuel pumps may stop operating at any time. If this was to happen, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel and the engine may run rough. This in turn may result in the engine stalling and thereafter failing to start again. The vehicles include all Toyota Corolla variants manufactured from June 2016 to June 2020 followed by Fortuner petrol variant from August 2017 to January 2020, Hiace from June 2018 to December 2018, Prado petrol variant from August 2017 to January 2020 and Land Cruiser from December 2013 to February 2019.

Hyundai Nishat Motors (HNM) also had to undertake a recall campaign for Hyundai Tucson due to possible malfunction in the ABS module which could potentially short circuit, asking the owners to take their vehicles to the dealership for the installation of enhanced protective kit and upgrade the electric control unit and AVN software free of cost.

While suspending the booking of Hyundai Tucson, HNM also communicated to its buyers regarding reasons of late delivery.

The company informed the customers that due to pandemic and logistics difficulties, suppliers of essential parts like semiconductor chips are facing delays causing delay in delivery of their parts to many auto assemblers including HNM.

The company warned of further delay in delivery of Tucson for another four to five months.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2021