Two handlers held as pet dogs maul lawyer in Karachi

KARACHI: Two dog handlers have been arrested as pet dogs attacked and injured a senior lawyer in Defence, it emerged on Monday.

As a lawyers’ body demanded immediate action and proper investigation into the case, a senior police officer told Dawn that the police had taken action by arresting two servants/handlers of the dogs after lodging FIR.

“Some arrests have been made in the case,” said South SSP (Investigation), Imran Mirza. The officer added that concerted efforts were under way to arrest a suspect, Daniyal who has fled while his father, Humayun Khan, has already got bail from a local court. The officer revealed that they have also incorporated Section 324 pertaining to attempted murder in the FIR apart from other relevant sections.

The police and lawyers said that senior advocate Mirza Akhtar Ali, who is father of advocate Taimur Ali Mirza, was injured on the road. He was passing through the area in DHA when Daniyal was standing outside his home along with two pet dogs when the hounds attacked the lawyer on June 16.

“After the attack, the senior advocate was left bleeding and severely injured on the road and neither the owner nor anyone [from] his household helped him or provided medical assistance,” said Karachi Bar Association, which condemned the incident through a resolution.

“They left him on the road and ran away.” The senior advocate had suffered serious injuries which required emergency extensive surgery and he is currently hospitalized.

The KBA said that they had information that the same dogs had previously also attacked others in such manner.

