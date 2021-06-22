Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2021

Tariq Malik notified as Nadra chairman

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 22, 2021 - Updated June 22, 2021 07:56am
The interior ministry on Monday formally notified the appointment of Tariq Malik as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) again. — Photo courtesy Twitter
The interior ministry on Monday formally notified the appointment of Tariq Malik as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) again. — Photo courtesy Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Monday formally notified the appointment of Tariq Malik as chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) again.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3(3) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Ordinance, 2000, the competent authority is pleased to appoint Muhammad Tariq Malik as chairman of Nadra for a term of three years in terms of section 3(5) of the Nadra Ordinance 2000. Terms and conditions of his appointment including emoluments will be determined separately,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.

In a related development, a spokesman for Nadra rejected rumours about a summary recommending 20,000 US dollars as salary for Mr Malik.

Rumours about $20,000 salary rejected

Mr Malik, currently serving as chief technical adviser of the United Nati­ons Development Programme (UNDP), has been Nadra’s chief in the past as well. The UNDP had picked him from amongst 178 IT experts from around the globe.

Nadra had introduced Smart Card during his first term as chairman of the organisation.

Prior to joining the UNDP, Mr Malik held the position of a senior technical consultant at the World Bank. He was a member of the core team which helped initiate the worldwide ‘ID for Development’ Programme as well as authored the framework of international standards for digital identity.

Mr Malik is among the 10 core members of technical experts group of the World Bank supporting client countries with ID planning and implementation.

His name was included in the World’s 100 Most Influential People in ‘Digital Government’ by a European think tank known as Apolitical.

He was also named among Top 100 Digital Influencers in the ‘Digital Community’ by One World Identity (OWI), a New York-based independent identity research and strategy think tank focused on cyber security, digital commerce and risk management.

Before joining the World Bank, Mr Malik helped governments optimise use of Big Data and advanced data analytics from the platform of Teradata Inc. US.

As chairman of Nadra, Mr Malik confirmed that the opposition’s demand to verify that the 2013 elections were free and fair was possible through thumb impression verification using the biometric system. He was then sacked from his position by the then PML-N government, but was immediately restored by the Islamabad High Court. He then resigned afterwards, alleging extreme pressure from the government.

Result-based achievements earned him various national and international awards. The Pakistan government conferred the highest award in technology, the ‘Star of Excellence’ (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), on Mr Malik in 2013 for using technology to improve governance.

He won Teradata’s 2012 national ‘CIO of the Year’ award and was recognised at the 2009 ID World International Congress in Italy as the recipient of the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ for his work as an international biometrics leader. He holds master’s degrees in both International Management (Heidelberg, Germany) and Computer Science (QAU, Islamabad). His bachelor’s degree is in Mathematics and Statistics. He was trained at the JFK School of Government, Harvard University and Stanford University.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Jun 22, 2021 08:07am
Noon will not like it as his first task will be to enable NRP to vote
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Story of the last tamarind leaf
Updated 22 Jun 2021

Story of the last tamarind leaf

These journalists speak for all the troubled features of India’s democracy that Mr Modi didn’t tell the G7 about.
Understanding abuse
Updated 22 Jun 2021

Understanding abuse

Condemnations have been rare while there is no debate on the prevalence of such abuse beyond the Mufti Azizur Rehman case.
The roots of hate
Updated 21 Jun 2021

The roots of hate

The reference to being ‘out-populated’ is a popular theme in modern neo-Nazi and white supremacist thought.

Editorial

Describing OBL
22 Jun 2021

Describing OBL

FM Qureshi’s non-committal reply to question about Osama being a terrorist or a martyr has sent the wrong message to the world.
22 Jun 2021

A neglected sector

THE PTI legislators joined forces with opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly the other day to take their own...
22 Jun 2021

Air safari

THE resumption of PIA’s air safari flights to Skardu will hopefully attract international and domestic tourists,...
Poll consensus
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Poll consensus

If the govt is reluctant to take part in an APC on poll reforms, then it must ensure that parliament can be used for this purpose.
21 Jun 2021

Global displacement

THE number of globally displaced persons shared by the UN’s refugee agency in a report released on Friday is...
21 Jun 2021

KP budget

THE KP budget 2021-22 is a sort of please-all document that hands out something to almost everyone in the hope of...