Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 22, 2021

SSGCL stops supply to CNG stations in Sindh for 176 hours

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 22, 2021 - Updated June 22, 2021 08:02am
The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has stopped gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh for 176 hours starting from 12am (June 22) to 9am (June 29) owing to gas shortfall. — Reuters/File
The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has stopped gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh for 176 hours starting from 12am (June 22) to 9am (June 29) owing to gas shortfall. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has stopped gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh for 176 hours starting from 12am (June 22) to 9am (June 29) owing to gas shortfall.

The company had informed station owners that it was facing a shortfall of 160MMCFD due to annual turnaround of Kunnar Passahi field at Tando Allahyar, causing decline in gas availability resulting in depletion of line pack and low pressure in the system.

The company said CNG supply the stations had been shut to meet the demand of domestic consumers.

The coordinator Sindh Zone of the All Pakistan CNG Association, Samir Najmul Hussain, expressed surprise that Sindh, being the main producer of gas, is facing a crisis which is injustice to consumers and station owners.

He said SSGCL had informed station owners that it had taken the decision as per order issued by the federal government.

Mr Hussain said the utility company had assured station owners of no gas loadshedding after switching over to RLNG, but gas crisis still looms large.

He said captive power units continue to get gas.

He said CNG stations in Sindh are consuming only 28MMCFD of gas out of SSGCL’s supply network of 1,250MMCFD but the CNG stations are the first to face closure despite very low consumption.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Story of the last tamarind leaf
Updated 22 Jun 2021

Story of the last tamarind leaf

These journalists speak for all the troubled features of India’s democracy that Mr Modi didn’t tell the G7 about.
Understanding abuse
Updated 22 Jun 2021

Understanding abuse

Condemnations have been rare while there is no debate on the prevalence of such abuse beyond the Mufti Azizur Rehman case.
The roots of hate
Updated 21 Jun 2021

The roots of hate

The reference to being ‘out-populated’ is a popular theme in modern neo-Nazi and white supremacist thought.

Editorial

Describing OBL
22 Jun 2021

Describing OBL

FM Qureshi’s non-committal reply to question about Osama being a terrorist or a martyr has sent the wrong message to the world.
22 Jun 2021

A neglected sector

THE PTI legislators joined forces with opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly the other day to take their own...
22 Jun 2021

Air safari

THE resumption of PIA’s air safari flights to Skardu will hopefully attract international and domestic tourists,...
Poll consensus
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Poll consensus

If the govt is reluctant to take part in an APC on poll reforms, then it must ensure that parliament can be used for this purpose.
21 Jun 2021

Global displacement

THE number of globally displaced persons shared by the UN’s refugee agency in a report released on Friday is...
21 Jun 2021

KP budget

THE KP budget 2021-22 is a sort of please-all document that hands out something to almost everyone in the hope of...