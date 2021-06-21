Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2021

Dubai's Sheikha Latifa appears to have degree of freedom, says lawyer for campaign group

ReutersPublished June 21, 2021 - Updated June 21, 2021 08:24pm
Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, is seen at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport terminal in Madrid, Spain, in this undated picture obtained from social media. — Reuters
Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, is seen at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport terminal in Madrid, Spain, in this undated picture obtained from social media. — Reuters

Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, appears to be enjoying an increasing degree of freedom and is travelling, a lawyer for the group which campaigned for her freedom told Reuters on Monday.

An image of Latifa, a daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was posted on Instagram appearing to show her abroad following earlier pictures of public outings in the emirate where Latifa had said she was being held captive.

“We are pleased to see Latifa seemingly having a passport, travelling and enjoying an increasing degree of freedom, these are very positive steps forward,” said David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign.

“I can also confirm that several of the campaign team have been contacted directly by Latifa,” he said, declining to give further details.

He said the picture, the first time she had been photographed outside the United Arab Emirates since a failed attempt in 2018 to escape her father's control, indicated that Latifa, 35, had possession of her own passport.

Reuters could not independently verify whether Latifa has freedom of movement. The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry and the Dubai government's media office did not respond to a request for comment.

The picture was posted on the account of Sioned Taylor, a British teacher at a state-run Dubai school, and showed the two women in face masks standing inside an airport next to a large suitcase.

“Great European holiday with Latifa. We're having fun exploring!” read the caption. Asked if Latifa was ok, the response from Taylor was “she is great”.

Another comment confirmed the location was Spain's Madrid-Barajas airport.

Taylor did not respond when contacted by Reuters via Instagram.

Proof of life

A source close to Latifa's lawyers said questions remained over Latifa's level of freedom and whether she would be forced to return to Dubai.

In March last year, a senior judge ruled at London's High Court that Sheikh Mohammed, vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, had ordered the abduction of Latifa and her elder sister, Shamsa.

Judge Andrew McFarlane said he accepted as proved that the sheikh had arranged for Latifa to be snatched from a boat in international waters off India by Indian forces in 2018 and returned to the emirate in what was her second failed escape attempt.

The findings formed part of an ongoing battle between Mohammed and his ex-wife Princess Haya over the custody of their two children.

In February, the BBC aired a video message in which Latifa said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa, prompting UN rights experts to demand that the Gulf state show “proof of life” and release Latifa.

Following the video, the UAE embassy in London issued a statement saying Latifa was being cared for at home by her family and medical professionals and that she would return to “public life at the appropriate time”.

Last month, pictures of Latifa were posted on Taylor's Instagram account outside a movie theatre and restaurant in a Dubai mall.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 21, 2021 09:03pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Reservations about SNC
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Reservations about SNC

The volume of the subject matter to be covered in an academic year which is usually seven and a half months long is frightening.

Editorial

Poll consensus
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Poll consensus

If the govt is reluctant to take part in an APC on poll reforms, then it must ensure that parliament can be used for this purpose.
21 Jun 2021

Global displacement

THE number of globally displaced persons shared by the UN’s refugee agency in a report released on Friday is...
21 Jun 2021

KP budget

THE KP budget 2021-22 is a sort of please-all document that hands out something to almost everyone in the hope of...
20 Jun 2021

More vaccines needed

THE vaccination rate in the country has slowed in recent days and could result in a crisis if not addressed...
20 Jun 2021

Balochistan protest

THE clashes outside the Balochistan Assembly on budget day were unfortunate. But they had been waiting to happen. ...
Silent victims
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Silent victims

THE deafening silence of political authorities, including leaders from the religious right, on the Mufti Azizur...