Opposition leader, MPAs in Balochistan turn themselves in to police in assembly violence case

Several members of the Balochistan Assembly, including the opposition leader, turned themselves in to police on Monday, two days after a first information report (FIR) was registered against them on charges of attacking the assembly and lawmakers from the treasury benches ahead of the assembly’s budget session.

The opposition MPAs, who included opposition leader Malik Sikander Khan, Akhtar Hussain Langove, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Sanaullah Baloch, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Shakila Naveed Dehwar, Mir Hamal Kalmati, Azizullah and Wahid Siddiqui, marched from the MPAs' Hostel to the Bijli Road police station where they turned themselves in.

The members belonged to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMap) and were accompanied by JUI Balochistan President and MNA Maulana Abdul Wasay, Titus Johnson, Babu Raheem Mengal, Akbar Mengal, Zenat Shahwani, Zabid Ali Raiki, Ahmed Nawaz Kakar, Younis Aziz Zehri, Maulvi Noorullah, Maki Sham Lal, Sardar Yahya Nasir and Rehmatullah Kakar.

A day earlier, a meeting of opposition parties had decided that all MPAs nominated in the FIR would turn themselves in. They will hold another meeting to decide on their future course of action.

However, police officials said the MPAs had not been detained since the Assembly's code of conduct stated permission from the speaker of the assembly was needed before an MPA could be arrested.

The officials said the MPAs concerned had been informed of the rule. "Opposition leaders are present at the police station out of their own choice," they added.

Last week, opposition members and their supporters blocked access to the Balochistan Assembly premises to prevent the presentation of the provincial budget for the new fiscal year.

They also clashed with police personnel, who attempted to disperse the crowd and open the gates so that the session could commence. A police armoured personnel carrier (APC) also crashed into the gate of the MPAs' Hostel as it tried to clear the entry point.

Even as the treasury members, including Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani, rushed into the building, the protesters hurled shoes and other objects at them.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered on a written complaint of the government under 17 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Bijli Road police station.

The opposition parties also lodged their complaint with the same police station the other day and said that an FIR should be registered against the chief minister and SP operations.

No FIR has been registered so far on the complaint of the opposition parties.