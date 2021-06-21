Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2021

Bitcoin slumps in wake of China crackdown

ReutersPublished June 21, 2021 - Updated June 21, 2021 02:05pm
Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag in this illustration picture. — Reuters/File
Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag in this illustration picture. — Reuters/File

Bitcoin tumbled as much as nine per cent on Monday as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed no signs of dampening down, with market players citing thin liquidity and China's expanding crackdown on Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin fell as low as $32,288, its lowest in 12 days, and was last down 7.5pc. If sustained, the drop would be its biggest in around a month.

Authorities in the southwest province of Sichuan on Friday ordered cryptocurrency mining projects to close. The State Council, China's cabinet, last month vowed to clamp down on Bitcoin mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks.

"Crackdown on Chinese miners might mean that they are offloading coin into a thin market and taking us lower," said Ben Sebley of London-based crypto firm BCB Group.

Production of Bitcoin in China accounts for more than half of global Bitcoin production. Sichuan is China's second-biggest Bitcoin mining province, according to data compiled by the University of Cambridge. Some miners shift production there in the rainy summer to take advantage of its rich hydropower resources.

Companies that mine Bitcoin typically hold large inventories of the cryptocurrency, with any moves to sell large amounts depressing prices.

Bitcoin has dropped by over a fifth in the last six days, and is down by half from its April peak of almost $65,000. Still, it has gained over 10pc this year.

Smaller rival Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that tends to move in tandem with Bitcoin, dropped as much as 12pc, falling below $2,000 for the first time in almost a month. It was last down 10pc at $2025.31.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Darius
Jun 21, 2021 02:14pm
This whole thing is a scam.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Reservations about SNC
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Reservations about SNC

The volume of the subject matter to be covered in an academic year which is usually seven and a half months long is frightening.

Editorial

Poll consensus
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Poll consensus

If the govt is reluctant to take part in an APC on poll reforms, then it must ensure that parliament can be used for this purpose.
21 Jun 2021

Global displacement

THE number of globally displaced persons shared by the UN’s refugee agency in a report released on Friday is...
21 Jun 2021

KP budget

THE KP budget 2021-22 is a sort of please-all document that hands out something to almost everyone in the hope of...
20 Jun 2021

More vaccines needed

THE vaccination rate in the country has slowed in recent days and could result in a crisis if not addressed...
20 Jun 2021

Balochistan protest

THE clashes outside the Balochistan Assembly on budget day were unfortunate. But they had been waiting to happen. ...
Silent victims
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Silent victims

THE deafening silence of political authorities, including leaders from the religious right, on the Mufti Azizur...