Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2021

Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah to visit White House on 25th

Anwar IqbalPublished June 21, 2021 - Updated June 21, 2021 09:49am
In this handout photograph taken on May 17. 2020, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah (L) pose for photographs ahead of signing a power-sharing deal agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. — AFP/File
In this handout photograph taken on May 17. 2020, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) and his rival Abdullah Abdullah (L) pose for photographs ahead of signing a power-sharing deal agreement at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to the White House on June 25, the White House announced on Sunday.

“The visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues,” the White House said. “The United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the US.”

The White House also assured Afghanistan that the United States was committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities.

The statement also said that the United States “continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.”

Michael Kugelman, a US scholar of South Asian affairs, said it was an important visit, and “the fact that Ghani and Abdullah are coming to Washington together is as significant as the visit itself.”

The two leaders are seen in Washington as adversaries and US policymakers fear that continued tension between them could jeopardise the peace process.

“One of President Biden’s main goals will be to reassure the two leaders of a continued US commitment to Afghanistan, post-withdrawal,” Mr Kugelman said.

Other media commentators, however, pointed out that “support to the Afghan military is not mentioned in the White House statement.

Mr Kugelman, a deputy director at The Wilson Centre, Washington, agreed with this observation but pointed out that the Pentagon had already stated its commitment to continue funding the Afghan Security Forces. “I’m actually surprised the peace process didn’t get a more prominent and early mention,” he added.

Some commentators saw the invitation as an effort to keep the Kabul government in power after the US withdrawal, adding that the lack of Soviet support caused the then Afghan president Najibullah’s fall and murder by the Taliban.

Some commentators also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “absolutely not” statement on Saturday, underlining Islamabad’s decision of not offering its territory for operations inside Afghanistan after the US withdrawal.

Although the official schedule requires all US troops to leave by Sept 15, reports in the US media suggest that the Pentagon could complete the pullout by July 15.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chris
Jun 21, 2021 09:52am
The friends of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Jun 21, 2021 09:55am
All the best and we'll wishes from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 21, 2021 10:05am
The traitors want their paymasters to save them from wrath of the Afghans they betrayed for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 21, 2021 10:15am
@Chris, The friends of India. The loser group.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Reservations about SNC
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Reservations about SNC

The volume of the subject matter to be covered in an academic year which is usually seven and a half months long is frightening.

Editorial

Poll consensus
Updated 21 Jun 2021

Poll consensus

If the govt is reluctant to take part in an APC on poll reforms, then it must ensure that parliament can be used for this purpose.
21 Jun 2021

Global displacement

THE number of globally displaced persons shared by the UN’s refugee agency in a report released on Friday is...
21 Jun 2021

KP budget

THE KP budget 2021-22 is a sort of please-all document that hands out something to almost everyone in the hope of...
20 Jun 2021

More vaccines needed

THE vaccination rate in the country has slowed in recent days and could result in a crisis if not addressed...
20 Jun 2021

Balochistan protest

THE clashes outside the Balochistan Assembly on budget day were unfortunate. But they had been waiting to happen. ...
Silent victims
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Silent victims

THE deafening silence of political authorities, including leaders from the religious right, on the Mufti Azizur...