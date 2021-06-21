Dawn Logo

US assured of help in recovering hostages from Afghanistan

Anwar IqbalPublished June 21, 2021 - Updated June 21, 2021 08:24am
WASHINGTON: Pakistan assured the United States on Sunday that it would continue to assist America and other countries in recovering their hostages from Afghanistan, but only as “a moral duty” and not under coercion or incentives.

The statement, issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, follows a report in the US media, urging the Biden administration to “pressurise or offer incentives” to Islamabad to secure the release of an American hostage, Mark Frerichs.

Talking to ABC News, Congressman Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, said “the Pakistan option is more logical” and the US “absolutely should do it”.

He said he believed “the Pakistanis could get Mark out tomorrow and we could get him home tomorrow”.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, also urged the Biden administration to use “all the options” and get Mr Frerichs, one of her constituents, back home.

Media reports claimed that “pressuring Pakistan to act on a hostage case has succeeded in the recent past” and the Biden administration should also try this option to get Mr Frerichs out of Afghanistan. One report recalled a 2017 case, claiming that the Trump White House “initiated secret efforts to cajole Pakistan” to get another hostage, Caitlin Coleman, out after five years.

The Pakistan Embassy, however, rejected the suggestion that Islamabad was forced to get Ms Coleman and her children released. The children were born in captivity.

“Pakistan has always regarded any assistance it can provide in helping the United States and other foreign countries with the recovery of their hostages from Afghanistan as a moral and humanitarian responsibility,” embassy’s spokesperson Maliha Shahid said.

“This assistance has always been extended in good faith, and not driven by incentives or pressure.”

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2021

Pak US Ties
Fastrack
Jun 21, 2021 08:27am
From 'do more' to 'thank you, Pakistan'.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 21, 2021 08:29am
USA repeatedly acknowledges Pakistan for solving its greatest problem of this century. With IK, it is 'thank you, Pakistan'.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Jun 21, 2021 08:59am
Pakistani when America is in trouble and then Pakistan is forgotten. India becomes natural ally. All the US presidents prefer to visit India and purposely avoid Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Alishba
Jun 21, 2021 09:11am
So its true that we have control over afghan taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jun 21, 2021 09:18am
USA should get out of South Asia. USA is a spent force and should stay within America and solve its social and economic issues.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jun 21, 2021 09:19am
@Fastrack, Pakistan should charge USA heavy charges for helping yankees in Afghanistan. Nothing should be free for USA.
Reply Recommend 0

