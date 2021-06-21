Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 21, 2021

FM refrains from calling Osama bin Laden martyr or terrorist

Monitoring DeskPublished June 21, 2021 - Updated June 21, 2021 07:46am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with Tolo News. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with Tolo News. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi refrained from calling Osama bin Laden a terrorist in an interview with Afghanistan’s Tolo News.

When the interviewer quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as calling Osama bin Laden a “martyr”, Mr Qureshi said: “Well, again. Out of context. He [the PM] was quoted out of context. And, a particular section of the media pair it up.”

Asked if he would disagree, the foreign minister paused for a while and then said: “I will let it pass.”

Asked if he was against a Taliban military takeover, he said: “We have never said, we have never supported or advocated a takeover of Kabul by force.… See, what I have said is it is for you, the people of Afghanistan, to decide what you want.”

Says Pakistan is not responsible if Afghan leadership can’t work out a peace deal

Mr Quershi made it clear that Pakistan wanted to see an independent, sovereign, prosperous, democratic Afghanistan.

Responding to a question if Afghanistan was heading to civil war again, the foreign minister said: “I hope not. I hope not. Please, that’s why I’m saying, please sit together and carve out a way forward, you know, which is coexistence, reconciliation. Accept each other. You have to accept each other. You know, the people and government in Afghanistan and the Taliban that have been fighting for decades now, they’re both Afghans. You have to reconcile, and you have to find a way forward. We’re concerned because God forbid, if there is civil war…. It depends on you, depends on the Afghan leadership, depends on the ability of the Afghan leadership to carve a way forward. If you fail, if the Afghan leadership fail, then yes, we are heading for a civil war. And God forbid, if there is one, then you suffer and we suffer as well.”

The minister regretted that when things were not moving in the right direction, one looked for the scapegoats. “And the favorite scapegoat you have is Pakistan. When there’s failure within [Afghanistan], you blame Pakistan for that. Pakistan is not responsible for the failure within. Pakistan is not responsible for the squabbling that is going on in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not responsible if the Afghan leadership cannot sit and work out a peace deal. We’re not responsible for that. It’s yours. We’re saying we want to be helpful.”

Responding to a question about the change in Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan, Mr Qureshi said: “We want Afghanistan to be peaceful and stable because we feel that a peaceful Afghanistan, a stable Afghanistan, gives us the regional connectivity that is required. If we’re looking for economic security and if we’re looking for investments and promotion of bilateral trade and regional trade, it can only come with peace, and peace and stability...is not just Afghanistan’s requirement; it’s Pakistan’s desire as well. You know, we benefit from it.”

He expressed the hope that the Afghan government and the Taliban can get over the stalemate in peace talks, because if stalemate continues, and the US forces withdrawal is completed, unfortunately, the Afghans will be sacked back into the 90s, which is neither good for Afghanistan nor for Pakistan, and which is not good for the region.

“Can Afghanistan afford another civil war? Can you afford another, you know, a decade of anarchy? You cannot, and you should not. You know, I feel for the people of Afghanistan. They have suffered enough,” said Mr Qureshi in the interview conducted at his office in Islamabad.

“And, the second country that has suffered after you is us [Pakistan]. We’ve lost 83,000 lives on a counterterrorism. We’ve had our economy suffered,” he added.

When the interviewer quoted the late Hamid Gul as saying that the ISI with the help of America defeated America and asked for Mr Qureshi’s comment, the foreign minister said: “I do not understand in what context that statement is made so, you know, if you pick up two lines, I do not know the background and what context that statement was made, so how can I comment on it?” He said the late general was no longer with us and that he could not verify what the journalist had stated.

But he said the Americans came for a purpose, they felt they had achieved that purpose, not just one, both administrations.

While rejecting the idea of giving military bases to or sharing intelligence with the US for operations inside Afghanistan from Pakistani soil, the minister said Pakistan was willing to help in pushing the peace process forward. “We’re willing to help in Afghanistan’s reconstruction, rehabilitation. We’re willing to partner with Afghanistan, with the US, on countering terrorism. Yes, we will be partners for peace.”

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2021

Comments (13)
Fastrack
Jun 21, 2021 07:51am
Good pass. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Da Malanga
Jun 21, 2021 07:55am
These types of attacks on Khan were expected especially after he categorically refused to provide bases to the US. These attacks are going to continue and will only intensify. However, Khan has the resolve and personality to handle it.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jun 21, 2021 07:57am
Nobody is surprised with this !
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jun 21, 2021 07:57am
This is the reason why Pakistan is on FATF grey list !
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jun 21, 2021 08:03am
The people at FATF will take a note of this.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Jun 21, 2021 08:13am
Very well said by Pakistani FM, let Afghan sort out their own mess and stop blaming Pakistan for every misdeed which is created by Afghan politicians for their own personal gain.
Reply Recommend 0
Baig
Jun 21, 2021 08:19am
What has changed in approach ? Is he just focusing on looking intelligent ? somebody needs to tell him to think. This is the most embarrassing interview in history of Pakistan. Makes us look so silly,
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Jun 21, 2021 08:31am
Leaders with no backbone..when will we have leadees who stand with their words?
Reply Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Jun 21, 2021 08:32am
It is ridiculous to see a FM of country refuses to OBL a terrorist.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer Khan
Jun 21, 2021 08:46am
'Willing to help in Afghanistan's reconstruction, rehabilitation' as if you have accomplished it in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Jun 21, 2021 08:51am
Maybe SMQ is confused if he was good or bad terrorist.
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Jun 21, 2021 08:55am
@Ameer Khan, very well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Jun 21, 2021 09:02am
It all depends upon Afghan Tribe. Will they sit together to establish peace?
Reply Recommend 0

