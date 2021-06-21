Dawn Logo

Teenage girl gang-raped, minor sister stripped in Toba Tek Singh

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished June 21, 2021 - Updated June 21, 2021 10:19am
Three youths gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and stripped her eight-year-old sister at Chak 324-JB Paira on Sunday. ─ AFP/File
Three youths gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and stripped her eight-year-old sister at Chak 324-JB Paira on Sunday. ─ AFP/File

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three youths gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and stripped her eight-year-old sister at Chak 324-JB Paira on Sunday.

The suspects made footage of the crime with a mobile phone while they failed to rape the girl child (8). All the suspects have been arrested by police.

A first information report was registered with the City Police under sections 376 (2) (rape), 377-B (sexual abuse) and 292-C (child pornography) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the father of the girls. He alleged that his daughters went to collect firewood from the nearby forest where three suspects overpowered them. They gang-raped the elder girl, stripped the younger one and attempted to rape her.

District Police Officer Rana Umer Farooq said all the three suspects had been arrested while both the girls were admitted to the district headquarters hospital where the women doctors confirmed, in their medical examination report, that the girl was raped.

CALLED OFF: The Shorkot Lawyers Action Committee and the Peoples Lawyers Forum from the tehsil have withdrawn their call for a protest demonstration outside the Lahore Press club on June 22 over a case registered against two lawyers by Shorkot City police.

The action committee head, Mubashar Abbas Warraich, and Peoples Lawyers Forum president Ghulam Mustafa Langah told the media on Sunday that Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Jhang DPO Sarfraz Virk themselves supervised the investigation and both the lawyers, Malik Asif Yaqoob and Syed Khurram Abbas, were declared innocent.

Yaqoob, who is also the PPP Shorkot information secretary, said the FIR was registered at the behest of PTI MPA retired Col Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi on the baseless charge of beating his close aide. He claimed that it was an attempt of the MPA to force the lawyer to withdraw a law suit filed by against him.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2021

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021 10:19am
No human can commit such heinous crime. They deserve maximum punishment. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 21, 2021 10:20am
All suspects arrested. And we know the punishment now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 21, 2021 10:21am
This is no Purana Pakistan where culprits roamed free. All arrested. Will be made an example.
Reply Recommend 0

