Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2021

Sri Lanka investigates troops over 'humiliation' of Muslims

AFPPublished June 20, 2021 - Updated June 20, 2021 06:58pm
In this photo illustration taken on June 20, 2021, a user checks out a social media post on his laptop in Colombo after the Sri Lankan military launched an investigation into social media posts showing soldiers humiliating minority Muslims. — AFP
In this photo illustration taken on June 20, 2021, a user checks out a social media post on his laptop in Colombo after the Sri Lankan military launched an investigation into social media posts showing soldiers humiliating minority Muslims. — AFP

Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation on Sunday after social media posts showed soldiers forcing minority Muslims to kneel in the streets as a punishment for flouting lockdown rules.

Armed troops ordered Muslim civilians to raise their hands in the air while kneeling on a road in the town of Eravur, about 300 kilometres east of the capital, Colombo.

Local residents said they considered the order to be degrading and humiliating, while officials acknowledged that troops had no power to mete out such punishments.

The victims were on their way to two restaurants to buy food.

“An initial Military Police investigation has already commenced after certain photos went viral depicting an alleged harassment in the Eravur area,” the army said in a statement.

It said the officer in charge had been removed and the soldiers involved ordered to leave the town.

“The army will adopt the strictest disciplinary action against all errant army personnel,” the military added, in a rare display of willingness to investigate its own.

Sri Lanka is under a month-long lockdown to contain a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The number of deaths from the virus has increased more than fourfold to 2,531 since the start of the wave in mid-April.

The military, which is facing allegations of war crimes in a decades-long Tamil separatist war that ended in 2009, has been deployed to help police and health authorities enforce virus restrictions.

Successive governments have denied that troops killed around 40,000 civilians in the final stages of the separatist war, which claimed more than 100,000 lives in total between 1972 and 2009.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Jun 20, 2021 07:05pm
And we helped them in fighting against Tamils.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Courts & the poor
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Courts & the poor

Justice eludes those whose homes have been demolished.
No choice but to leave
20 Jun 2021

No choice but to leave

The influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan is likely to increase again with the US withdrawal.
Cost of enforced modesty
Updated 19 Jun 2021

Cost of enforced modesty

By inviting mullahs to regulate biology textbooks the PTI government has put Pakistan in reverse gear.

Editorial

20 Jun 2021

More vaccines needed

THE vaccination rate in the country has slowed in recent days and could result in a crisis if not addressed...
20 Jun 2021

Balochistan protest

THE clashes outside the Balochistan Assembly on budget day were unfortunate. But they had been waiting to happen. ...
Silent victims
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Silent victims

THE deafening silence of political authorities, including leaders from the religious right, on the Mufti Azizur...
19 Jun 2021

NA peace — for now

AFTER a session of utter pandemonium and a distasteful war of words, normalcy finally returned to the National...
India uranium theft
Updated 19 Jun 2021

India uranium theft

REPORTS emerging from India about the theft of uranium and possible sale on the black market should be a cause for...
19 Jun 2021

KCR rigmarole

THURSDAY’S proceedings in the Supreme Court clearly demonstrated how divided the stakeholders are when it comes to...