Soldier martyred, two ‘TTP terrorists’ killed in North Waziristan operation

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between security forces and Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP)-backed militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The ISPR statement said the Pakistan Army soldier, identified as Nazakat Khan, 32, resident of Attock, lost his life during the operation, adding that the terrorists gunned down by security forces were active members of the TTP in the area.

"The IBO was launched by the security forces on reported presence of the terrorists."

The ISPR said the terrorists killed in the operation were involved in terror plots against the security forces.

Three days ago, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a terrorist attack near Turbat airport.

The military’s media wing had said that terrorists using “small arms” attacked the troops near Turbat airport, as a result of which a “brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, embraced shahadat (martyrdom)". Following the attack, Frontier Corps personnel had launched a large-scale operation in the area to hunt the attackers.

In its statement, the ISPR had said that "such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces could not sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in the province.

In a similar attack on June 14, at least four Frontier Corps soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device explosion on the Margat-Quetta road in Balochistan.

The martyred personnel included a junior commissioned officer of FC Balochistan.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR had said in its statement.