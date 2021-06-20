Dawn Logo

Mufti Azizur Rehman, sons arrested in separate raids

Imran GabolPublished June 20, 2021 - Updated June 20, 2021 06:22pm
Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested during a raid by the Crime Investigation Agency in Mianwali. — Photo by author
Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested during a raid by the Crime Investigation Agency in Mianwali. — Photo by author

Mufti Azizur Rehman, who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students, was arrested by a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) during a raid in Mianwali, officials confirmed.

Later, the CIA also claimed the arrest of Rehman's two sons, Altafur Rehman and Atiqur Rehman, on charges of threatening the victim of dire consequences for filing a case against their father. Both of them have been booked for criminal intimidation.

Lahore Model Town CIA Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hasnain Haider, who led the raid in to arrest Rehman, told Dawn.com that Rehman was being brought back to Lahore where he will be prosecuted.

Rehman would be presented in court in a day or two, he added.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, while commenting on the arrest, said that police would take it as a "test case".

"[We will] interrogate him, conduct scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court. We want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future," he added in a tweet.

The arrest comes a day after a spokesperson for the Lahore police said that Rehman had "escaped" and that officials were working on tracing the suspect.

Editorial: The silence from political authorities on the Mufti Azizur Rehman case is appalling

Earlier this week, police had registered a case against Rehman after a harrowing video clip of him allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students was widely shared on social media.

The North Cantonment police registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexually assaulting the student and his three sons for attacking the complainant with the intention to exact revenge.

The case was lodged against them with non-compoundable and non-bailable offences and with punishment of imprisonment up to seven years or so.

Earlier in August last year, the suspect spearheaded a protest against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal for recording the video of a song at Masjid Wazir Khan.

Q.Jutt
Jun 20, 2021 12:36pm
Good job IGP
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Jun 20, 2021 12:36pm
Such cases are nearly happening in all Madrissahs but all teachers might not be blamed as majority is religious but some are culprits infact ....!
Reply Recommend 0
AP
Jun 20, 2021 12:38pm
Good job.
Reply Recommend 0
Zara aslam
Jun 20, 2021 12:40pm
Will IK say anything? No Islamophobia
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Jun 20, 2021 12:47pm
Commendable work by police.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Jun 20, 2021 12:49pm
I have not seen any statement from any of the so called religious political parties on this issue ????
Reply Recommend 0
Abdus salam The great
Jun 20, 2021 12:53pm
Religion was always a tool to fool and cheat the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Jun 20, 2021 01:02pm
Good job. Kudos from India
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jun 20, 2021 01:04pm
What about the sons and management at the seminary? Also make sure he doesn't plead insanity or pay a bribe.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 20, 2021 01:11pm
Very disgraceful act commited by a so called 'Mufti' - investigate thoroughly and impartially and if found guilty then punish him according to law of the land to set an example. Don't let such black sheep of our society!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 20, 2021 01:13pm
IK has been warning about FuR and company for years. But some didn't listen.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 20, 2021 01:16pm
Good job and please take it till end !
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 20, 2021 01:17pm
@Ghayur Baig, all hypocrites!
Reply Recommend 0
Agha Mahazeb Khan
Jun 20, 2021 01:17pm
Finally, he is behind bars and soon will be presented before the court and sent to the place, jail, he deserves.
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Jun 20, 2021 01:19pm
Now this is Naya Pakistan. Glad this criminal is behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Jun 20, 2021 01:25pm
One day someone should make a documentary on these madarasa and the crimes committed.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 20, 2021 01:27pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, if found guilty? I’m guessing you haven’t seen the video?
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jun 20, 2021 01:28pm
Missing that usual message *so shall you reap*.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 20, 2021 01:34pm
Maximum punishment should be given once found guilty in the court of law. Simply disgusting.
Reply Recommend 0
Engr Nasir
Jun 20, 2021 01:41pm
The mufti title is immedtaley needed to be removed and refer him as Mr. Aziz.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 20, 2021 01:47pm
@Ghayur Baig, Because unfortunately they are also complicit and engage in such nefarious activities- professional courtesy I guess. Unfortunately, the silence by the govt officials and politicians is deafening.
Reply Recommend 0
Civil rights
Jun 20, 2021 01:48pm
@Engr Nasir , there are many more mufti’s like him!
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir
Jun 20, 2021 01:48pm
Shutdown these JUF madrasas and save the children..Investigate till end...
Reply Recommend 0
Johar ali
Jun 20, 2021 01:48pm
Not even a single political party gave a statement condemning his act.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahesh
Jun 20, 2021 02:00pm
No shame on his face....good to see him chained.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 20, 2021 02:09pm
Blind trust in any teachers for young children is dangerous. All human are prone to commit heinous crimes if not restrained. Responsibility also falls on parents alike to keep close observation on their children going to any education institutions. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 20, 2021 02:10pm
You might run for few days but you can't hide forever from the long hands of law and order in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
MSA
Jun 20, 2021 02:19pm
What madness, sicko's
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Jun 20, 2021 02:27pm
Unfortunately nothing will happen. The case will linger on painfully slow in courts. As it happens in all previous heinous crimes in our beloved country either the victim withdraws case or the legal system takes ages to come to any conclusion.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 20, 2021 02:33pm
Police have done their work. I hope the prosecution is not what Omer Shaikh got..
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 20, 2021 02:35pm
@Atif, Indeed. Poor prosecution, lack of witness protection and poor forensic analysis apart from black sheeps that are present in all departments of LEA's in Pakistan are the root cause
Reply Recommend 0
Faucon
Jun 20, 2021 02:40pm
@Abdus salam The great , Bull’s eye
Reply Recommend 0
Faucon
Jun 20, 2021 02:41pm
The silence of religious leaders is criminal silence. Now where is their religion.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Jun 20, 2021 02:43pm
@Abdus salam The great , religion is also a tool to give us a right direction
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 20, 2021 02:44pm
What a monster and shameless man
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil
Jun 20, 2021 02:51pm
@Ghayur Baig, what you say about Pakistan origin british model girl raped and murdered by pakistani boyfriend. Pakistani politicians did not say a word about this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Jun 20, 2021 02:52pm
All the other ‘mufti’s’ and ‘Maulanas’ have no moral courage to condemn his actions!!!! Are they are in similar situations??
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Jun 20, 2021 02:54pm
@Agha Mahazeb Khan, Let us hope so. Because this land of pure astonishes us from time to time when it comes to rich and influential
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 20, 2021 03:04pm
Deep rooted misdeeds that gets unnoticed due to the influential status these clerics enjoys in the name of religion. This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is the chance for the society and the Govt. to clean up the rots in madrasas
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 20, 2021 03:24pm
All his family must attend the court proceedings related to his case.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jun 20, 2021 03:59pm
His victims and trauma has future repercussions! It’s not just one incidence! Cameras need be installed in all schools and these madersas!
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Amin
Jun 20, 2021 04:23pm
@Hassan, It hasn't done so in Pakistan's 70 year old history, sad to say.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Jun 20, 2021 04:25pm
@Darawal, Nothing will happen to him in the end this is naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 20, 2021 04:32pm
Look at the face of the Mufti showing no regrets in chains and bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 20, 2021 04:44pm
He'll be out on bail within days.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 20, 2021 05:30pm
@Civil rights , how many do you know and have experienced with?
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 20, 2021 05:35pm
Do not call him a mufti....He obtained mufti title by wrong means. He is habitual rapist and must be punished as per Islamic laws.
Reply Recommend 0
SSA
Jun 20, 2021 06:55pm
Salutations to Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani; please make sure that this imposter iman, child molester monster goes to jail for the rest of his life.
Reply Recommend 0

