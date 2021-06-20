Dawn Logo

Mufti Azizur Rehman arrested during raid in Mianwali

Imran GabolPublished June 20, 2021 - Updated June 20, 2021 12:32pm
Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested during a raid by the Crime Investigation Agency in Mianwali. — Photo by author
Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested during a raid by the Crime Investigation Agency in Mianwali. — Photo by author

Mufti Azizur Rehman, who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students, was arrested by a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) during a raid in Mianwali, officials confirmed.

Lahore Model Town CIA Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hasnain Haider, who led the raid to arrest Rehman, told Dawn.com that Rehman was being brought back to Lahore where he will be prosecuted.

Rehman would be presented in court in a day or two, he added.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, while commenting on the arrest, said that police would take it as a "test case".

"[We will] interrogate him, conduct scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court. We want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future," he added in a tweet.

The arrest comes a day after a spokesperson for the Lahore police said that Rehman had "escaped" and that officials were working on tracing the suspect.

Editorial: The silence from political authorities on the Mufti Azizur Rehman case is appalling

Earlier this week, police had registered a case against Rehman after a harrowing video clip of him allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students was widely shared on social media.

The North Cantonment police registered a case against Mufti Rehman for sexually assaulting the student and his three sons for attacking the complainant with the intention to exact revenge.

The case was lodged against them with non-compoundable and non-bailable offences and with punishment of imprisonment up to seven years or so.

Earlier in August last year, the suspect spearheaded a protest against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal for recording the video of a song at Masjid Wazir Khan.

Wolf
Jun 20, 2021 12:47pm
Commendable work by police.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Jun 20, 2021 12:49pm
I have not seen any statement from any of the so called religious political parties on this issue ????
Reply Recommend 0
Abdus salam The great
Jun 20, 2021 12:53pm
Religion was always a tool to fool and cheat the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Jun 20, 2021 01:02pm
Good job. Kudos from India
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 20, 2021 01:11pm
Very disgraceful act commited by a so called 'Mufti' - investigate thoroughly and impartially and if found guilty then punish him according to law of the land to set an example. Don't let such black sheep of our society!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 20, 2021 01:13pm
IK has been warning about FuR and company for years. But some didn't listen.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 20, 2021 01:16pm
Good job and please take it till end !
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Jun 20, 2021 01:17pm
@Ghayur Baig, all hypocrites!
Reply Recommend 0
Darawal
Jun 20, 2021 01:19pm
Now this is Naya Pakistan. Glad this criminal is behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0

