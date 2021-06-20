Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 20, 2021

Sindh agrees to water flow measurement by ‘neutral’ experts

Mohammad Hussain KhanPublished June 20, 2021 - Updated June 20, 2021 07:41am
A view of Akram wah canal which supplies irrigation water to Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin tail areas. — Photo by Manoj Genani/File
A view of Akram wah canal which supplies irrigation water to Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin tail areas. — Photo by Manoj Genani/File

HYDERABAD: The Sindh government has finally agreed to measurement of water flowing from barrages under supervision of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) by neutral experts, such as those from the International Water Management Institute.

After objections raised by the Sindh government on the issue, the Water and Power Development Autho­rity (Wapda) or its subsidiary would stay away from such an exercise, according to a provincial minister.

This was decided on June 16 during a meeting in Islamabad between representatives of Sindh and Punjab governments besides the Irsa members from the two provinces.

Sindh’s irrigation secretary attended the June 15 virtual meeting convened by federal Secretary for Water Resources Shahzad Bangash, although he had earlier declined to attend it after questioning the locus standi of Wapda. He then attended the June 16 meeting in Islamabad, where a consensus was reached over contentious issues that cropped up recently over monitoring of water flows.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minis­ter Sohail Anwar Siyal confirmed to Dawn on Saturday evening that consensus had been evolved and that other details would be worked out hopefully by Monday to give a go-ahead to independent monitoring of river flows at barrages in Sindh and Punjab for ensuring appropriate water distribution.

“An impression was being created as if we [Sindh] were evading the exercise of independent monitoring of river. But this was not the case. We objected to Wapda’s interference as it has nothing to do with such an exercise when Irsa is tasked with water distribution matters,” the minister said by phone from Larkana.

“Irrigation secretary plainly told the (June 15) meeting that he is attending it in protest only to say Wapda has nothing to do with this exercise. Only Irsa can do it. If this is not done, Sindh has the right to move the Council of Common Interests, which is the appropriate forum for it,” said an official source.

In view of this position the secretary, accompanied by two senior officials, rushed to Islamabad on June 16 to attend the Irsa meeting.

At the meeting in Islamabad it was decided that Irsa would supervise the exercise and resolve any dispute that might arise. Irsa could hire services or seek assistance from international experts or institutions in this regard other than “Wapda and ISRIP”.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jun 20, 2021 08:06am
Another sad day for the sad haters who were hoping that the disagreement would grow.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Jun 20, 2021 08:11am
I hope neutral experts are not employed by Zardari!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Courts & the poor
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Courts & the poor

Justice eludes those whose homes have been demolished.
No choice but to leave
20 Jun 2021

No choice but to leave

The influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan is likely to increase again with the US withdrawal.
Cost of enforced modesty
Updated 19 Jun 2021

Cost of enforced modesty

By inviting mullahs to regulate biology textbooks the PTI government has put Pakistan in reverse gear.

Editorial

20 Jun 2021

More vaccines needed

THE vaccination rate in the country has slowed in recent days and could result in a crisis if not addressed...
20 Jun 2021

Balochistan protest

THE clashes outside the Balochistan Assembly on budget day were unfortunate. But they had been waiting to happen. ...
Silent victims
Updated 20 Jun 2021

Silent victims

THE deafening silence of political authorities, including leaders from the religious right, on the Mufti Azizur...
19 Jun 2021

NA peace — for now

AFTER a session of utter pandemonium and a distasteful war of words, normalcy finally returned to the National...
India uranium theft
Updated 19 Jun 2021

India uranium theft

REPORTS emerging from India about the theft of uranium and possible sale on the black market should be a cause for...
19 Jun 2021

KCR rigmarole

THURSDAY’S proceedings in the Supreme Court clearly demonstrated how divided the stakeholders are when it comes to...