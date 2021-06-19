Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2021

Door open for Amir's return if he improves performance, takes back retirement: Misbah

Dawn.comPublished June 19, 2021 - Updated June 19, 2021 06:38pm
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq said on Saturday that the door was open for Mohammad Amir to return to the Pakistan cricket team if he took back his retirement and his performance improved.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore before the team heads for the England and West Indies tours, the head coach said: "I have said this before that Amir being dropped from the team was based on his performance and injuries [...] If he takes back his retirement and his performance improves, then I've always said that the door is open for every player. I have nothing personal [against him]."

"I was the captain and later the coach when he returned," Misbah recalled. He said Amir had been accommodated before when he was facing personal issues and had been called back to the team once they were resolved.

"The main thing is if Amir performs and he is available for the team and the team needs him then I never consider personal [issues] or what happened previously," said Misbah.

Amir had in December 2020 announced his retirement from international cricket, alleging that he was being "mentally tortured" by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management.

He had said that the environment at the PCB and the way he was sidelined from the 35-member squad for the New Zealand tour was a "wake-up call" for him.

"If I wasn't in the plan for those 35 boys, then it is a wake-up call for me to figure out my future plan [and] how I have to carry on my cricket.

"The kind of environment that has been created, I don't think I can play cricket under this management [...] I am leaving cricket at this time," he had said.

According to a PCB press release at the time, Amir had confirmed that “he has no desire or intention of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.”

England and West Indies tour

Commenting on the upcoming England and West Indies tours, Misbah called it a "fantastic opportunity" to prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

"I have the experience and belief that the more you play against good teams, the better your preparation is. You are able to judge where you stand.

"I am taking it in a positive way and as a fantastic opportunity that we will have such splendid preparation for the World Cup. If we face any difficulties then at least we will know where we stand," he said.

Misbah said that concerns about performance or middle order issues were valid and they would be worked on in the upcoming tours. "We will make the effort to overcome these problems in these two series," he said, adding that they would be "sorted out" before the T20 World Cup.

Fielding, he pointed out, was another area which needed further refinement but improvement had been noted. The coach said that practice sessions and intra-squad matches would be availed to iron out issues with players.

Pakistan is set to play three one-day internationals and as many T20Is in England from July 8 to July 20, before facing West Indies in five T20Is that will be followed by two Tests, according to the PCB.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Jun 19, 2021 06:25pm
Aamir has been spoiled and wilted by the ban at a very early stage of his career. This not the age now, to improve his performance.
Reply Recommend 0
JackSmith
Jun 19, 2021 06:37pm
Amir is way overrated. Shanawaz Dahani is a better pick.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

ECP roars back
Updated 19 Jun 2021

ECP roars back

The bill is a shocking manifestation of the PTI government’s unilateral push to have its way.
Meeting at the top
19 Jun 2021

Meeting at the top

There must be the will to listen, to confer and to compromise...
Budgeting with constraints
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Budgeting with constraints

The budget strategy will deliver growth but raises the risk of external account stress.

Editorial

19 Jun 2021

NA peace — for now

AFTER a session of utter pandemonium and a distasteful war of words, normalcy finally returned to the National...
India uranium theft
Updated 19 Jun 2021

India uranium theft

REPORTS emerging from India about the theft of uranium and possible sale on the black market should be a cause for...
19 Jun 2021

KCR rigmarole

THURSDAY’S proceedings in the Supreme Court clearly demonstrated how divided the stakeholders are when it comes to...
Poll bill reservations
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Poll bill reservations

Reforming the electoral process is vital for Pakistan, and doing so by taking everyone on board is equally important.
18 Jun 2021

E-fund transfer fee

THE State Bank’s decision to withdraw the facility of free of cost digital fund transfer services is disappointing...
18 Jun 2021

Gaza bombed again

MEMORIES of last month’s savage assault by Israel targeting Gaza had not yet faded when earlier this week news...