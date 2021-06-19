Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2021

Samina Baig, others begin journey for K2 expedition

A CorrespondentPublished June 19, 2021 - Updated June 19, 2021 08:53am
Samina Baig and Mirza Ali Baig pose with the Pakistani flag at Mount Everest. — Dawn/File
Samina Baig and Mirza Ali Baig pose with the Pakistani flag at Mount Everest. — Dawn/File

GILGIT: Two expedition teams including foreign climbers and renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig on Friday started their adventure to scale K2.

They started their trek to the K2 base camp from Shigar.

Talking to mediapersons in Shigar before starting the trek, Ms Baig, whose expedition has been sponsored by Special Communication Organisation (SCO), said she along with five local high altitude guides had started the expedition themed ‘K2 dream expedition 2021’.

She said they would spend two months at K2 to complete the mission, adding the objective of the summit was raising awareness about women empowerment and climate change, and provide opportunities to local climbers to scale high peaks.

Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, Samina Baig became the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest (8,849), the world’s highest peak, at the age 21.

Ms Baig said K2 summit was her dream, and asked for prayers for the successful summit.

She will be first Pakistani if she is able to climb K2.

Remembering Ali Sadpara, she said: “He [Sadpara] was one of the most amazing climbers in Pakistan and a great human being,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, another Joint Pakistan-International Broad Peak and K2 Expedition also departed for the K2 base camp from Shigar.

Famous mountaineer Mirza Ali, who scaled Everest in 2019, and also the brother of Samina Baig, is leading both the expeditions.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Ali said the expedition consisted of 13 international climbers from UAE, Qatar, Spain, Austria, Greece, UK, USA and Finland, and 24 local mountaineers from Shimshal, Sadpara, Hushe and Arandu. He said the expedition is expected to complete its mission by August 8.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

ECP roars back
Updated 19 Jun 2021

ECP roars back

The bill is a shocking manifestation of the PTI government’s unilateral push to have its way.
Meeting at the top
19 Jun 2021

Meeting at the top

There must be the will to listen, to confer and to compromise...
Budgeting with constraints
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Budgeting with constraints

The budget strategy will deliver growth but raises the risk of external account stress.

Editorial

19 Jun 2021

NA peace — for now

AFTER a session of utter pandemonium and a distasteful war of words, normalcy finally returned to the National...
India uranium theft
Updated 19 Jun 2021

India uranium theft

REPORTS emerging from India about the theft of uranium and possible sale on the black market should be a cause for...
19 Jun 2021

KCR rigmarole

THURSDAY’S proceedings in the Supreme Court clearly demonstrated how divided the stakeholders are when it comes to...
Poll bill reservations
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Poll bill reservations

Reforming the electoral process is vital for Pakistan, and doing so by taking everyone on board is equally important.
18 Jun 2021

E-fund transfer fee

THE State Bank’s decision to withdraw the facility of free of cost digital fund transfer services is disappointing...
18 Jun 2021

Gaza bombed again

MEMORIES of last month’s savage assault by Israel targeting Gaza had not yet faded when earlier this week news...