Certain clerics banned from entering Khyber over hate speech

A CorrespondentPublished June 19, 2021 - Updated June 19, 2021 09:39am
Khyber district police officer Wasim Riaz said some clerics from outside were allegedly involved in spread of sectarianism among local population on the basis of their religious beliefs. — Photo courtesy Wasim Riaz PSP Facebook
KHYBER: Khyber district police officer Wasim Riaz has banned entry of certain clerics to the region over their involvement in hate speeches and provocative religious debates in the mosques and seminaries.

In a press note issued in Jamrud on Friday, he said some clerics from outside were allegedly involved in spread of sectarianism among local population on the basis of their religious beliefs and were also conducting unauthorised religious debates on controversial issues.

He directed the subordinate officials, including the SHOs, in-charge of police chowkies and muharrers, to ensure such clerics did not enter the district. He also banned the use of loadspeakers other than for the purpose of Friday sermons.

He said no outsider would be allowed to run a madrasseh or become a prayer leader (imam) in any local mosque.

The step was taken after it was observed that certain elements were involved in disturbing the region’s peace by delivering hate and provocative speeches.

In separate development, the National Disaster Management Authority on Friday handed over four containers of coronavirus prevention-related medical aid to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border as a token of goodwill gesture.

The items included oxygen cylinders, ventilators, face masks, laboratory equipment for Covid-19 testing and medicines required for treatment during quarantine and isolation of patients.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2021

Amir Shah
Jun 19, 2021 09:34am
These so called religious leaders should be dealt with according to the law of the land. They are cheap publicity seekers.
Ali zaman
Jun 19, 2021 10:05am
Pls send Fawad Choudhary to the clerics...they will like him
