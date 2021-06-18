Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2021

British High Commissioner acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for regional peace in meeting with Army chief

Naveed SiddiquiPublished June 18, 2021 - Updated June 18, 2021 10:31pm
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner. — INP/File and Twitter
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner. — INP/File and Twitter

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner acknowledged Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, Turner "acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries," said the statement from the military's media wing.

It added that matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process as well as collaboration in the fight against Covid-19 were discussed in the meeting.

"[The] COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise [the] strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences," said the ISPR statement.

‘Preparing for future threat’

Meanwhile, the COAS during a visit to the military’s Artillery Centre today, said that the Pakistan Army would do all that is possible to modernise the artillery corps as part of its overall drive to prepare for any “future threat”.

During an interaction with officers and troops, Gen Bajwa appreciated the corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

Earlier, he also installed Commander-IV Corps Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jun 18, 2021 10:31pm
Meeting with Pakistan foreign minister ?
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Jun 18, 2021 10:36pm
Why meet the COAS?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jun 18, 2021 10:40pm
Is looking serious changes corruption?
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 18, 2021 10:46pm
Honorable COAS should made the Prisident of Pakistan after his retirement next year.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Quest for truth
18 Jun 2021

Quest for truth

News travels quickly and without any editorial checks.
Controversial poll reforms
Updated 17 Jun 2021

Controversial poll reforms

If govt doesn’t engage opposition in dialogue, its last two years may be spent in dealing with a controversy over electoral laws.

Editorial

Poll bill reservations
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Poll bill reservations

Reforming the electoral process is vital for Pakistan, and doing so by taking everyone on board is equally important.
18 Jun 2021

E-fund transfer fee

THE State Bank’s decision to withdraw the facility of free of cost digital fund transfer services is disappointing...
18 Jun 2021

Gaza bombed again

MEMORIES of last month’s savage assault by Israel targeting Gaza had not yet faded when earlier this week news...
Shameful behaviour
17 Jun 2021

Shameful behaviour

Both opposition and treasury members should create space for opinions to be heard and aired.
17 Jun 2021

Sindh budget

A CURSORY reading of the Sindh budget 2021-22 reinforces the impression that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s...
17 Jun 2021

West on China

IN what seems like a distinct return to Cold War rhetoric, the Western bloc has issued back-to-back statements...