British High Commissioner acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for regional peace in meeting with Army chief

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner acknowledged Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region in a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, Turner "acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries," said the statement from the military's media wing.

It added that matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan peace process as well as collaboration in the fight against Covid-19 were discussed in the meeting.

"[The] COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to optimise [the] strategic potential of our relationship based on convergences," said the ISPR statement.

‘Preparing for future threat’

Meanwhile, the COAS during a visit to the military’s Artillery Centre today, said that the Pakistan Army would do all that is possible to modernise the artillery corps as part of its overall drive to prepare for any “future threat”.

During an interaction with officers and troops, Gen Bajwa appreciated the corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

Earlier, he also installed Commander-IV Corps Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps.