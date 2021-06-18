Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2021

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says Ghulam Sarwar

Riazul HaqPublished June 18, 2021 - Updated June 18, 2021 12:27pm
In this file photo, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File
In this file photo, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the resignation of former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, had not been accepted, adding that he would rejoin the federal cabinet after the inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project concludes.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV show 'Live with Adil Shahzeb', the minister said that Bukhari had nothing to do with the scam. "He is young so he got a little emotional and offered his resignation," he said, adding that it "had not been accepted".

He added that the former SAPM was also not being investigated. "An inquiry is being conducted against government officials who changed the alignment etc. No political figure played a role in this."

He said that once the inquiry concludes and Bukhari is cleared of all charges, he will rejoin his office.

Talking about himself, Khan also said that the prime minister was "satisfied since day one" that he had nothing to do with the scam. "I have a political attachment to it as it is of national importance," he said.

"This [project] is also a major necessity of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. An inquiry needs to be conducted so that those responsible can be held accountable," he said, adding that it was a flagship project for the PTI.

He said that he raised this point during his meeting with the prime minister on Wednesday. "This project will soon begin with a new alignment," he claimed, adding that it will also be completed on time.

When asked about the fact that the project was not included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Punjab government, the minister said that money was allocated last year of which some was also released.

"The project is still alive at the same stage. The Punjab government had to do land acquisition and it was supposed to be completed through public-private partnership. Only the alignment needs to be changed."

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation

In May, Bukhari had resigned from his position over the allegations levelled against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam. In a series of tweets, Bukhari said he was stepping down until his name was cleared of "any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies" regarding the case.

He recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that "if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges".

"Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies," he wrote.

The premier's aide reiterated that he had "nothing to do" with the Ring Road or any other ongoing real estate project. "This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry," he said.

"I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision," Bukhari, who is a dual British-Pakistani national, stressed. "I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry."

Prime Minister Imran had appointed Bukhari as his special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development a month after taking office in September 2018. He had the status of a minister of state for his office.

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Prior to Bukhari's resignation, the prime minister ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the RRR project scam after which the Punjab government decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for thorough investigation.

The decisions were taken as two fact-finding reports — one by the Rawalpindi commissioner and the other by the deputy commissioner — landed at the prime minister office, with the second report hinting that the project had been realigned with the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his finance adviser Dr Salman Shah.

However, the PML-N had demanded action against the relevant authorities for approving the road’s realignment, asserting that Chief Minister Buzdar, Prime Minister Imran and "direct beneficiaries" such as cabinet members Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Bukhari should not be exempted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan Da Bannu
Jun 18, 2021 01:13pm
You are not young Mr. Minister, as per policy of PMIK, you should resign from the position until you're cleared.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Quest for truth
18 Jun 2021

Quest for truth

News travels quickly and without any editorial checks.
Controversial poll reforms
Updated 17 Jun 2021

Controversial poll reforms

If govt doesn’t engage opposition in dialogue, its last two years may be spent in dealing with a controversy over electoral laws.

Editorial

Poll bill reservations
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Poll bill reservations

Reforming the electoral process is vital for Pakistan, and doing so by taking everyone on board is equally important.
18 Jun 2021

E-fund transfer fee

THE State Bank’s decision to withdraw the facility of free of cost digital fund transfer services is disappointing...
18 Jun 2021

Gaza bombed again

MEMORIES of last month’s savage assault by Israel targeting Gaza had not yet faded when earlier this week news...
Shameful behaviour
17 Jun 2021

Shameful behaviour

Both opposition and treasury members should create space for opinions to be heard and aired.
17 Jun 2021

Sindh budget

A CURSORY reading of the Sindh budget 2021-22 reinforces the impression that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s...
17 Jun 2021

West on China

IN what seems like a distinct return to Cold War rhetoric, the Western bloc has issued back-to-back statements...