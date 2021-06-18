Communist Party of China urges greater cooperation with political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Communist Party of China (CPC) wants greater engagement with Pakistani political parties to strengthen bilateral ties and provide better environment for the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, while speaking at a webinar hosted by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) in connection with the upcoming CPC centenary celebration, said: “The CPC attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Pakistani political parties, and will give full play to the advantages of inter-party relations to reach the consensus among parties and make the contribution of party-to-party exchanges to build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.”

The ambassador further said: “We are ready to work with Pakistan’s political parties to make good use of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism, actively promote the coordination between CPEC and Naya Pakistan Vision, and strengthen exchanges of ideas, policies and peoples, so as to create a good political and public environment for the high-quality development of the CPEC.”

The envoy’s statement indicated Chinese interest in enhancing multidimensional cooperation with Pakistani political parties to address issues related to CPEC and build a more conducive environment for its further development.

So far Beijing has remained engaged with govt to deal with CPEC-related matters

China was earlier using its engagement with federal and provincial governments to deal with matters pertaining to the CPEC. By signalling its intent to expand the scope of communication and coordination between the two countries from government and military channels to political parties, Beijing has shown its recognition of the importance of Pakistani political parties in the country’s governance system.

He also spoke about the CPC’s other objective of seeking to enhance engagement with political parties is to promote bilateral relations.

The envoy noted “high-degree political mutual trust and close strategic communication” in the bilateral relationship and thanked Pakistani political parties for supporting China on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

China, he assured, would continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and in seeking a development path that suited its national conditions.

“We are willing to support each other with Pakistani political parties on issues concerning the core interests and major concerns of our two countries, support Pakistan’s political parties to devote themselves to developing Pakistan and consolidating the political foundation for China-Pakistan cooperation,” he maintained.

Chairman of Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain, who also heads Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), read out a congratulatory letter signed by representatives of nine major Pakistani political parties to President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of CPC.

He said there was complete unanimity of opinion about China in Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid recalled the contribution of CPC Chairman Mao Zedong for the Chinese people, especially women, whom he liberated from feudal bondage and gave equality of opportunity. Moreover, he highlighted the role of the CPC over the last 40 years in the peaceful rise of China.

Executive Director of PCI Mustafa Hyder Sayed, in his opening remarks, mentioned the contributions of CPC for the people of China and how the leadership has carried the same spirit of ‘serving the people’ till today.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Senator Taj Haider (PPP), Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar (BAP), Senator Mohammed Qasim Roonjho (BNP-Mengal), Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (JI) also spoke on this occasion. The speakers underscored the contributions of the CPC to transforming China under the banner of socialism and noted that China’s people-centric policies helped the country to take about 800 million people out of poverty in a short span of four decades.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2021