Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2021

Communist Party of China urges greater cooperation with political parties

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished June 18, 2021 - Updated June 18, 2021 07:39am
"The CPC attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Pakistani political parties," said Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong. — Photo courtesy Twitter
"The CPC attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Pakistani political parties," said Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong. — Photo courtesy Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Communist Party of China (CPC) wants greater engagement with Pakistani political parties to strengthen bilateral ties and provide better environment for the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, while speaking at a webinar hosted by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) in connection with the upcoming CPC centenary celebration, said: “The CPC attaches great importance to exchanges and cooperation with Pakistani political parties, and will give full play to the advantages of inter-party relations to reach the consensus among parties and make the contribution of party-to-party exchanges to build a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the new era.”

The ambassador further said: “We are ready to work with Pakistan’s political parties to make good use of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism, actively promote the coordination between CPEC and Naya Pakistan Vision, and strengthen exchanges of ideas, policies and peoples, so as to create a good political and public environment for the high-quality development of the CPEC.”

The envoy’s statement indicated Chinese interest in enhancing multidimensional cooperation with Pakistani political parties to address issues related to CPEC and build a more conducive environment for its further development.

So far Beijing has remained engaged with govt to deal with CPEC-related matters

China was earlier using its engagement with federal and provincial governments to deal with matters pertaining to the CPEC. By signalling its intent to expand the scope of communication and coordination between the two countries from government and military channels to political parties, Beijing has shown its recognition of the importance of Pakistani political parties in the country’s governance system.

He also spoke about the CPC’s other objective of seeking to enhance engagement with political parties is to promote bilateral relations.

The envoy noted “high-degree political mutual trust and close strategic communication” in the bilateral relationship and thanked Pakistani political parties for supporting China on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

China, he assured, would continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; and in seeking a development path that suited its national conditions.

“We are willing to support each other with Pakistani political parties on issues concerning the core interests and major concerns of our two countries, support Pakistan’s political parties to devote themselves to developing Pakistan and consolidating the political foundation for China-Pakistan cooperation,” he maintained.

Chairman of Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain, who also heads Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), read out a congratulatory letter signed by representatives of nine major Pakistani political parties to President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of CPC.

He said there was complete unanimity of opinion about China in Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid recalled the contribution of CPC Chairman Mao Zedong for the Chinese people, especially women, whom he liberated from feudal bondage and gave equality of opportunity. Moreover, he highlighted the role of the CPC over the last 40 years in the peaceful rise of China.

Executive Director of PCI Mustafa Hyder Sayed, in his opening remarks, mentioned the contributions of CPC for the people of China and how the leadership has carried the same spirit of ‘serving the people’ till today.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Senator Taj Haider (PPP), Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar (BAP), Senator Mohammed Qasim Roonjho (BNP-Mengal), Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (JI) also spoke on this occasion. The speakers underscored the contributions of the CPC to transforming China under the banner of socialism and noted that China’s people-centric policies helped the country to take about 800 million people out of poverty in a short span of four decades.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2021

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jun 18, 2021 08:36am
China has (temporarily ?) stopped funding several CpEC road projects following 'corruption' reports by Pakistan Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Jun 18, 2021 08:48am
China bidding to use UK divide-and-rule policy. Ominous sign
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Disrupted rhythms of the Indus
18 Jun 2021

Disrupted rhythms of the Indus

The glaciers, the monsoon, the snowmelt and the aquifers evolved over millions of years and created one of the most reliable
Quest for truth
18 Jun 2021

Quest for truth

News travels quickly and without any editorial checks.
Controversial poll reforms
Updated 17 Jun 2021

Controversial poll reforms

If govt doesn’t engage opposition in dialogue, its last two years may be spent in dealing with a controversy over electoral laws.

Editorial

Poll bill reservations
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Poll bill reservations

Reforming the electoral process is vital for Pakistan, and doing so by taking everyone on board is equally important.
18 Jun 2021

E-fund transfer fee

THE State Bank’s decision to withdraw the facility of free of cost digital fund transfer services is disappointing...
18 Jun 2021

Gaza bombed again

MEMORIES of last month’s savage assault by Israel targeting Gaza had not yet faded when earlier this week news...
Shameful behaviour
17 Jun 2021

Shameful behaviour

Both opposition and treasury members should create space for opinions to be heard and aired.
17 Jun 2021

Sindh budget

A CURSORY reading of the Sindh budget 2021-22 reinforces the impression that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s...
17 Jun 2021

West on China

IN what seems like a distinct return to Cold War rhetoric, the Western bloc has issued back-to-back statements...