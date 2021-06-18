Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 18, 2021

Board of Investment avoids investing funds for profit, suffers Rs212m loss

Malik AsadPublished June 18, 2021 - Updated June 18, 2021 08:17am
The BoI secretary told the committee that they were seeking guidance from the finance ministry in this regard. — AFP/File
The BoI secretary told the committee that they were seeking guidance from the finance ministry in this regard. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Thursday that the Board of Investment (BoI) suffered a loss of Rs212.2 million as it did not invest its funds for profit considering it Riba.

BoI secretary Fareena Mazhar, in response to the PAC’s query about the audit para “non-investment of funds after maturity” that caused the Rs212m loss to the exchequer, said the board had experienced change of command since 2018 as its four secretaries were changed during this period. “Moreover, the decision-makers were against investing the funds for profit considering it Riba,” she said.

The audit report on BoI’s accounts for the 2019-20 period highlighted that “every government officer should realise fully and clearly that he/she will be held responsible for any loss sustained by the government through fraud or negligence on his/her part and that he/she was also be held personally responsible for any loss arising from fraud or negligence on the part of any other government officer to the extent to which it may be shown that he/she contributed to the loss by his/her own action or negligence”.

According to the audit report, “non-investment of funds after maturity was a serious lapse on the part of the management”.

PAC chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain reminded Fareena Mazhar that people could take a decision for not investing their personal money for profit, but this was the public money and the management should have not made this decision.

PAC told that since its inception the board has failed to frame rules

He directed her to conduct an inquiry and fix responsibility for this decision.

Deputy auditor general Maqbool Gondal informed the committee that since its inception in 2001, the BoI has failed to frame its rules and regulations.

The BoI secretary told the committee that they were seeking guidance from the finance ministry in this regard.

PAC member Munaza Hassan pointed out that Section 23 of the BoI Act empowered the board to frame the rules. She said the BoI was not under any obligation to seek an advice on an issue which had been clearly defined in the statute.

The committee directed the BoI to frame the rules within three months.

The audit report further highlighted that due to poor performance of the BoI there was a substantial decline in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The BoI secretary told the committee that China contributed about 70 per cent of total investment in the country and the FDI declined drastically as Chinese investors retrieved a substantial amount from the already commissioned projects related to the energy sector.

According to the BoI reply, “there was gradual increase in the FDI from 2013 to 2017, but due to problems beyond BoI’s control like energy shortage, infrastructure, law and order and global recession, targets of investment policy could not be achieved”.

“It means that the BoI has miserably failed to achieve the objectives for which it was established, so it should be abolished,” remarked Rana Tanveer.

Munaza Hassan advised the BoI to concentrate on other countries instead of one country.

The PAC chairman directed the BoI secretary to prepare a detailed presentation related to the investment along with the suggestions to improve efficiency of the institution.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Omer sarfraz
Jun 18, 2021 08:55am
More and more worst happening in already pathetic condition
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Disrupted rhythms of the Indus
18 Jun 2021

Disrupted rhythms of the Indus

The glaciers, the monsoon, the snowmelt and the aquifers evolved over millions of years and created one of the most reliable
Quest for truth
18 Jun 2021

Quest for truth

News travels quickly and without any editorial checks.
Controversial poll reforms
Updated 17 Jun 2021

Controversial poll reforms

If govt doesn’t engage opposition in dialogue, its last two years may be spent in dealing with a controversy over electoral laws.

Editorial

Poll bill reservations
Updated 18 Jun 2021

Poll bill reservations

Reforming the electoral process is vital for Pakistan, and doing so by taking everyone on board is equally important.
18 Jun 2021

E-fund transfer fee

THE State Bank’s decision to withdraw the facility of free of cost digital fund transfer services is disappointing...
18 Jun 2021

Gaza bombed again

MEMORIES of last month’s savage assault by Israel targeting Gaza had not yet faded when earlier this week news...
Shameful behaviour
17 Jun 2021

Shameful behaviour

Both opposition and treasury members should create space for opinions to be heard and aired.
17 Jun 2021

Sindh budget

A CURSORY reading of the Sindh budget 2021-22 reinforces the impression that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s...
17 Jun 2021

West on China

IN what seems like a distinct return to Cold War rhetoric, the Western bloc has issued back-to-back statements...