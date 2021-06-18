Cop suspended for ‘humiliating’ father of rape survivor in Kasur

KASUR: The district police officer suspended from service an assistant sub-inspector investigating a rape case for making the father of the survivor girl clean his office and wash the floor of the Mundi Usmanwal police station, after a video clip of the incident went viral.

DPO Imran Kishwar, besides suspending Investigation Officer ASI Muhammad Irfan from service, also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He said the official found involved in exploitation of the complainants visiting police stations would be dealt with an iron hand.

The complainant, Rasheed Masih of Daokay village in the limits of Mandi Usmanwala police station, had got a case registered on June 14 regarding alleged rape of his 17-year-old daughter on May 25.

According to the FIR, that was registered after a delay of some 20 days, the suspect raped the girl at gunpoint, while his accomplices made a video clip of the assault to blackmail the survivor and her family to stop them from reporting the matter to police.

As per sources, on Wednesday when the complainant visited the office of IO Irfan, the police official ordered him to clean the room and wash the floor of the police station.

The father of the rape survivor had no other option but to obey the IO.

The issue surfaced when someone made a footage of the complainant washing the police station’s floor and uploaded it on social media.

Taking notice of the matter, the DPO suspended the ASI and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Interestingly, on Thursday another video clip was uploaded on social media in which Rasheed Masih said nobody had forced him to wash the ASI’s room and he volunteered for the job.

