TikToker arrested in Lahore for cheating Ertugrul star

LAHORE: The Lahore Crime Investigation (CIA) on Thursday arrested known TikToker Kashif Zameer Chaudhry for defrauding Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who played the role of Ertugrul Ghazi in historical drama serial, Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The arrest came shortly after the Racecourse Police registered a case against Kashif on the complaint of Mr Engin who had alleged that the suspect had misused his (Turkish TV star) to earn illegal benefits. He also alleged that the suspect had also issued him bogus cheques against some agreements and defamed him by using his name and pictures without his permission for ulterior motives.

The Turkish actor had submitted application online with a request to the inspector general of police for action against the TikToker who claimed to be owner of Chaudhry Group of Companies.

The suspect is known for his love of wearing heavy gold chains and keeping pet lions at home.

CIA DSP Mian Shafqat said Kashif had issued a bogus cheque of Rs90m in the name of Mr Engin.

The CIA traced six more such criminal cases registered against Kashif in Lahore and Sialkot, showing him a habitual fraudster.

Engin Altan Duzyatan had travelled to Pakistan on the invitation of the suspect last year and signed a contract with him. After the contact, it was found that the suspect had sent him bogus cheques for payments.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2021