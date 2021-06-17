Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2021

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Islamabad, parts of KP

Dawn.comPublished June 17, 2021 - Updated June 17, 2021 08:02pm
There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property. — Reuters/File
There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property. — Reuters/File

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre website.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Several citizens took to Twitter to share their concerns, questioning whether others had felt the tremors too.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck 25 kilometres southeast of Mingora in KP and had a depth of 20km.

Earlier this year, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and KP.

The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A dangerous bargain
Updated 17 Jun 2021

A dangerous bargain

Budget for FY22 faces massive risks such as inflation and a resurgence of the trade deficit.
The Falmouth diet
17 Jun 2021

The Falmouth diet

The Charter is an obsequious affirmation of US’s papacy.

Editorial

Shameful behaviour
17 Jun 2021

Shameful behaviour

Both opposition and treasury members should create space for opinions to be heard and aired.
17 Jun 2021

Sindh budget

A CURSORY reading of the Sindh budget 2021-22 reinforces the impression that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s...
17 Jun 2021

West on China

IN what seems like a distinct return to Cold War rhetoric, the Western bloc has issued back-to-back statements...
Centre-Sindh tension
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Centre-Sindh tension

Such an adversarial state of affairs is not sustainable without damaging the working of the federation.
16 Jun 2021

Punjab budget

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought in 2023. Punjab is also where PTI parliamentarians are perhaps...
16 Jun 2021

Haj decision for women

WHILE this year’s Haj will again be marked by a limited number of pilgrims, the Saudi government’s decision to...