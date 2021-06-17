Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Islamabad, parts of KP

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre website.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Several citizens took to Twitter to share their concerns, questioning whether others had felt the tremors too.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck 25 kilometres southeast of Mingora in KP and had a depth of 20km.

Earlier this year, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted northern areas of the country, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and KP.

The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.