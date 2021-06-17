Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2021

Pakistan warns India any further step on IOK could imperil region’s peace

APPPublished June 17, 2021 - Updated June 17, 2021 04:54pm
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India must revisit its unlawful and destabilising actions in IOK and ensure full compliance with the UNSC resolutions. — DawnNewsTV/File
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India must revisit its unlawful and destabilising actions in IOK and ensure full compliance with the UNSC resolutions. — DawnNewsTV/File

Pakistan on Thursday warned India against taking any further steps regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), saying it could “imperil regional peace and security”.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India must revisit its unlawful and destabilising actions in IOK and ensure full compliance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He added that Pakistan would continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and status of IOK as a disputed territory.

The FO spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the president of the UNSC and the United Nations secretary general a day earlier to apprise the UN leadership of Pakistan’s concerns on these developments.

Qureshi had conveyed Pakistan’s “grave concern” to the UNSC on reports indicating that India might impose “further illegal and unilateral measures” in IOK, including “division, bifurcation and additional demographic changes in the occupied territory.”

In his press briefing today, the FO spokesperson said that the foreign minister had been regularly writing letters to the Security Council and the UN secretary general to keep the UN fully informed of the grave situation in the territory occupied by India.

He said Pakistan had also been reminding the UN Security Council of its responsibility for a peaceful and just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

“We remain firm in our commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IOK in their just struggle for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination,” the FO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan had deep concern over the recent reports indicating “Indian machinations for further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the IOK to perpetuate its illegal occupation”.

“We call upon the international community, including the United Nations, international human rights and humanitarian organisations, global media and world parliaments to take immediate cognizance of the situation,” he said.

He said the IOK was an internationally recognised disputed territory, adding that India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IOK remain in violation of international law and numerous UNSC resolutions.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A dangerous bargain
Updated 17 Jun 2021

A dangerous bargain

Budget for FY22 faces massive risks such as inflation and a resurgence of the trade deficit.
The Falmouth diet
17 Jun 2021

The Falmouth diet

The Charter is an obsequious affirmation of US’s papacy.

Editorial

Shameful behaviour
17 Jun 2021

Shameful behaviour

Both opposition and treasury members should create space for opinions to be heard and aired.
17 Jun 2021

Sindh budget

A CURSORY reading of the Sindh budget 2021-22 reinforces the impression that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s...
17 Jun 2021

West on China

IN what seems like a distinct return to Cold War rhetoric, the Western bloc has issued back-to-back statements...
Centre-Sindh tension
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Centre-Sindh tension

Such an adversarial state of affairs is not sustainable without damaging the working of the federation.
16 Jun 2021

Punjab budget

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought in 2023. Punjab is also where PTI parliamentarians are perhaps...
16 Jun 2021

Haj decision for women

WHILE this year’s Haj will again be marked by a limited number of pilgrims, the Saudi government’s decision to...