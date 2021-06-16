Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2021

Lahore Police seize documents of car whose driver committed 74 traffic violations

Imran GabolPublished June 16, 2021 - Updated June 16, 2021 08:10pm
The driver of the car had broken a traffic signal 43 times and was caught overspeeding 28 times. — Photo provided by author
The driver of the car had broken a traffic signal 43 times and was caught overspeeding 28 times. — Photo provided by author

The Lahore traffic police on Wednesday seized the documents of a car whose driver had committed 74 traffic violations and had outstanding fines of Rs36,400, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi said in a statement.

Officials said the car was being used by a Nigerian national but it was not registered in his name. They added that camera footage from the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) also showed him violating traffic rules.

The driver had broken traffic signals 43 times and was caught overspeeding 28 times. He also violated one-way traffic rules three times, the statement said.

Mehdi said that since the start of the Lahore traffic police's campaign, the documents of more than 20,000 cars — whose owners had not paid the fines — had been seized.

He added that 17 police teams were taking action against the owners of the cars with unpaid fines.

"It is easy to find cars with unpaid e-challans with the help of devices," Mehdi said, adding that action by police officials and PSCA officials was continuing against such vehicles.

Citizens should respect traffic laws, the CTO said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 16, 2021 08:12pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0
Civil rights
Jun 16, 2021 09:28pm
A complete ignorant thug, he should’ve banned from driving for life and his licence cancelled.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Modi’s movies
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Modi’s movies

Fascists seek to control cultural production in a country in order to realise the complete and centralised control of power.
Bye bye Bibi?
16 Jun 2021

Bye bye Bibi?

Netanyahu’s ouster doesn’t really spell change.
Debating the budget
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Debating the budget

Parties, too, have grown, it seems, and are being compelled to think about their problematic economic policies.

Editorial

Centre-Sindh tension
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Centre-Sindh tension

Such an adversarial state of affairs is not sustainable without damaging the working of the federation.
16 Jun 2021

Punjab budget

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought in 2023. Punjab is also where PTI parliamentarians are perhaps...
16 Jun 2021

Haj decision for women

WHILE this year’s Haj will again be marked by a limited number of pilgrims, the Saudi government’s decision to...
15 Jun 2021

Middle East’s plight

THE Middle East is geopolitically and economically perhaps the most important region of the world, home to much of...
Thoughtless eviction
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Thoughtless eviction

Promised compensation of Rs20,000 per month for two years is hardly worth the adversity evicted residents have to undergo.
15 Jun 2021

Cinema ‘industry’?

THE vast gap that often exists between the state’s intentions and its actual efficiency was evident in the third...