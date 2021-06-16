Dawn Logo

‘There are no holy cows, take action against whoever breaks the law,’ PM Imran tells police

Dawn.comPublished June 16, 2021 - Updated June 16, 2021 07:18pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan calls upon the police to adopt latest technology to upgrade their working. — Dawn News TV screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan calls upon the police to adopt latest technology to upgrade their working. — Dawn News TV screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon the police on Wednesday to deal with powerful people with an “iron fist” and empathise with the poor, as according to him, “jailing small fish isn't law enforcement”.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Eagle Squad Unit of the police in Islamabad, the premier told the gathering: “There are no holy cows… even if Imran Khan flouts the law, arrest him. And if you fail to do so, I will take action against you.”

A day earlier, the Interior Ministry had said in a statement that the new Eagle Squad Unit of Islamabad Police comprised 100 motorcycles and was established with the cost of Rs300million. The squad will patrol in the capital on the state of the art two-wheelers.

In his inauguration speech today, the premier insisted upon the police that taking action against illegal practices lead to supremacy of the law.

“Whenever powerful people break the law; you should deal them with full force,” he told the cops.

The prime minister said that the police had the responsibility of law enforcement, “and in countries where police perform well, it leads to peace and prosperity.”

The premier lamented that Pakistan couldn’t progress for the past years because of dual laws — one for the poor and one for the rich.

He also called upon the police department to adopt latest technology to upgrade their workflows and make the most of it. He said a country generated more revenue when its law and order was stable and the investment milieu remained safe in its wake.

“The capital is home to foreign embassies and missions, and when the environment is safe and secure, it has a big effect on visitors, and this leads to prosperity in the country,” he said.

Farhan khan
Jun 16, 2021 07:21pm
If Any Officer listening me, Please Arrest him in the case of High Inflation in Country.
Reply Recommend 0
qbc
Jun 16, 2021 07:23pm
These are mere words we know their is one rule for him and his party and their is another rule for everyone else This is just an eye wash as normal
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Jun 16, 2021 07:23pm
Great comment but difficult to execute if the arrested are continually released by courts. It would make the police officers and their families target of bullying and other attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Jun 16, 2021 07:27pm
Lawmakers are flouting laws every day and this pm is making a mockery
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Jun 16, 2021 07:27pm
Fix the judicial system by updating the provisions in the constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Jun 16, 2021 07:29pm
I agree in principle with the PM but there must be oversight and an independent police authority to investigate any corruption within the police, also all judges should be investigated in relation to income and expenditure, because unfortunately have seen at first hand the corruption of the judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
aly
Jun 16, 2021 07:30pm
sure..start with the DHARNA participants of D chowk ...
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 16, 2021 07:32pm
@Farhan khan, we can feel the burn.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmed hasan
Jun 16, 2021 07:33pm
Only Islamabad?
Reply Recommend 0
ahmed hasan
Jun 16, 2021 07:33pm
@Farhan khan, I smell "Patwari"
Reply Recommend 0
Nayyar Rashid
Jun 16, 2021 07:34pm
@Jamshed Hashwani, Thoughtless comment. the way Police should act is clearly defined in CrPC and Police rules. police should know well enough how to execute their duties under these laws and regulations. off course if an arrest is not warranted by law or backed by sufficient evidence, Courts has no other choice than to release the arrested persons. As a Prosecutor for 3 years I can tell you that most of the cases and arrests are false and do not warrant keeping accused behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 16, 2021 07:38pm
Spread of corona is a classic example of how vip treatment works in Pakistan. Can those people coming from a brotherly neighbouring country, who were let go, live with the fact that they are responsible for the hundreds of deaths that did occur due to their ego of not to be quarantined..
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 16, 2021 07:39pm
Only holy bulls abound.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 16, 2021 07:39pm
Please take some action against Chinese fishing boats who are taking away fish of local fishermen and destroying the sea bed.
Reply Recommend 0
test
Jun 16, 2021 07:42pm
Oh! dear Remember if any person who wants to be sold he can sell his faith in 1000 rupees And those who don't want to sell their faith cannot be bought even with billion rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 16, 2021 07:43pm
IK is good in making this kind of statements !!
Reply Recommend 0
Okay
Jun 16, 2021 07:45pm
Easy to say. Start with the National Assembly first where they were assaulting and hurling abusive language which is on record. Rich and powerful had been untouchable from the beginning and will remain so.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 16, 2021 07:46pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0

