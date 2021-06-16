Dawn Logo

Surrounded by sergeants, opposition leader Shehbaz tries but fails to deliver budget speech again

Dawn.comPublished June 16, 2021 - Updated June 16, 2021 07:12pm
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif speaking in the National Assembly session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif speaking in the National Assembly session on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned on Wednesday the assembly minutes after it started as treasury members continued their protest for the third consecutive day to disrupt Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's budget speech.

Surrounded by sergeants, Shehbaz tried to deliver his speech amid sloganeering from the treasury benches but was cut short.

Meanwhile, Qaiser repeatedly called on the parliamentarians to be seated, but eventually adjourned the session after an object was thrown at the speaker's dais.

He ordered for whoever had thrown the object to be escorted from the House and said he would take action against the individual responsible.

"I will not conduct this House (NA) until both the government and the opposition [settle their matters]," said Qaiser before walking out, adjourning the session till tomorrow.

Speaking about the incident, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar claimed in a tweet that the opposition had "attacked" within minutes of the session's start.

He added that PTI lawmaker Muhammad Akram Cheema was also injured by a bottle thrown at him.

"Worried by the economic improvement and popular budget, the opposition wants to run away from discussion on the budget in the House by engaging in confrontation."

'Saddened by your helplessness'

Shehbaz, during his speech, condemned yesterday's incident and said it was Qaiser's duty to maintain the sanctity of the House and run it in accordance with the law.

"I want to inform that it was the decision of our party and the opposition that if the opposition's speeches were peacefully listened to then we would reciprocate and listen to the leader of the House's speech," he said, adding that Qaiser had failed to keep the treasury members in check over the last two days.

"I am saddened by your helplessness," he said, alleging that the behaviour of treasury members had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself.

Lawmakers barred from entering parliament

Earlier today, the speaker had barred seven MNAs, including three from the PTI, from entering the House after budget books and expletives were thrown during yesterday's session.

Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N), Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP) were told to not enter the precinct of the Parliament House till further orders.

A separate statement issued by the NA Secretariat said that the ban on the MNAs would last until further orders. "The NA Secretariat has issued instructions to the concerned MNAs and to the assembly security," it said.

The decision came after the NA turned into a battleground on Tuesday as the opposition and treasury members scuffled with each other and threw budget documents and books when the latter continued their noisy protest to disrupt Shehbaz's budget speech for a second consecutive day.

Qaiser suspended the proceedings of the House three times when the treasury members, led by some of the senior ministers who had come directly to the House after attending the weekly cabinet meeting, refused to pay heed to his directives to stay calm and kept on sloganeering, whistling and desk-thumping. Meanwhile, Shehbaz, who was surrounded by his party members to avoid any physical contact with the treasury MNAs, also continued his speech.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported that the speaker had sought six names each from the opposition and treasury benches for a parliamentary committee that would decide conduct for budget sessions.

M. Emad
Jun 16, 2021 06:34pm
Shehbaz Sharif probably the next prime minister of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 16, 2021 06:39pm
I guess opposition is being paid back in the same manner they adopted.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 16, 2021 06:40pm
Shahbaz looks like he's about to cry. This is very bad, govt should let him speak, after all, he did get PMLN to drop the long march idea and went against nawaz's directives to speak against the army etc
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 16, 2021 06:41pm
It does not make a difference. His speech would have been full of criticism, blowing PML-N trumpet and fooling the nation by telling lies about Nawaz's achievements.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jun 16, 2021 06:44pm
I did expect bad behavior from PMLN but never from PTI. That is shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jun 16, 2021 06:44pm
One minute you have to escape to London for medical reason's the next you are giving a speech in the national assembly. Criminals looking for a voice nothing more and nothing less.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 16, 2021 06:49pm
A man accused of looting billions, money laundering and involvement in murder cases is our lawmaker delivering speech in the parliament. That is our democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Ali
Jun 16, 2021 06:49pm
PTI is not party but mob of children.They are in government but seems in opposition.They dont behave serious but playing in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Jun 16, 2021 06:52pm
So now where is the speaker?. He will take action against PTI members or not?.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 16, 2021 06:55pm
Surrounded by sergeants, Shehbaz tried to deliver his speech amid sloganeering from the treasury benches but was cut short. Now PML N is getting the same treatment they gave out to others. Good. PTI is adjusting tactics according to its adversary.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 16, 2021 07:00pm
Honorable COAS must take notice.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jun 16, 2021 07:12pm
Shahbaz Sharif making speech on budget -making speech just a ritual. he has no alternative to PTI 's budget proposals.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 16, 2021 07:13pm
Shame on IK and PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jun 16, 2021 07:20pm
Blame game stars again. During Imran K 's speech opposition back benchers constantly disrupted him. I guess PTI members are reciprocating now. PML(N) supremo stationed in London is calmly watching as his younger brother is facing the music. Why can't he come back and help his brother !
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Rehman
Jun 16, 2021 07:21pm
No love for either side but the parliament is for debate. The members must allow others to speak and then offer rebuttals. Let civility reign. Let the parliament be a model for citizens as to how to agree to disagree respectfully.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 16, 2021 07:22pm
@Justice, shame on PMLN and PPP whom had made assembly a cricus plus boxing ring from the very first day when IK took oath.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 16, 2021 07:22pm
@Fareed N, It’s not your job to decide , opposition will always cross question and object to sitting government. It’s the responsibility of sitting government to hear the voices of opposition . I believe PM IK is the like other populist leader, caring least about the government while enjoying the popularity of stupid public - it’s not good for the country Time will be the best judge
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Jun 16, 2021 07:23pm
@Justice, what is shame? have the people who support ppp and pmln have no shame, the word shame is only.prrtinent to those who have morals, since the 3 stooges ( zardaris, Sharifs and diesel) have no morals since they have been robbing the nation, then on what moral basis are you using the word shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jun 16, 2021 07:23pm
@Justice, I have no doubt , soon PM will go back to UK to take care of his family - what goes around comes around
Reply Recommend 0
TalibanKhan
Jun 16, 2021 07:23pm
What a junglee and rowdy bunch of hooligans dressed up as parliamentarians
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 16, 2021 07:25pm
Speech or no speech, except media no one is interested in this issue anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Jun 16, 2021 07:26pm
Shabaz Sharif like his family and the zardaris including junior seem to have a fickle memory, their behaviour when PM IK was making a speech was pathetic to say the least and now the tables have turned the 3 stooges have the temerity to question the behaviour of the government benches.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 16, 2021 07:27pm
Sham democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
aly
Jun 16, 2021 07:29pm
PPP and PMLN deserve this...they keep clinging to the farce assembly knowingly...they deserve all the humiliation
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jun 16, 2021 07:29pm
The world is watching our silly situation in parliament and our poor nation is suffering under these silly parliamentrian
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jun 16, 2021 07:30pm
Nothing surprising from PTI government. Drown the failures and incompetence with heavy propaganda and unleashing PTI gangsters against opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 16, 2021 07:34pm
Was it even worth listening to?? No big loss!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 16, 2021 07:34pm
@M. Emad, in your dreams or in your Bangla Desh.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 16, 2021 07:35pm
@Justice For All , this is the beauty in looters.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 16, 2021 07:36pm
@Ibrahim S, you mean like Nawaz did?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 16, 2021 07:36pm
@M. Emad, assuming he's not found guilty in the money laundering cases, which is looking more and more likely. Perhaps you should pick a leader who is not corrupt?
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jun 16, 2021 07:43pm
Unfortunately opposition created this mess by playing cheap politics in the House by setting a precedent for not letting IK and other treasury members speak by disruptive actions plus doing demonstrations in the House and not maintaining the sanctity of the House. So now the opposition has created a Trust deficit and it is now up to them to create a conducive environment so the House proceedings can be carried on by providing assurances that no such incidents will take place in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 16, 2021 07:45pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

