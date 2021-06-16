Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2021

Petrol price hiked to Rs110.69 per litre

Khaleeq KianiPublished June 16, 2021 - Updated June 16, 2021 07:45am
The government on Tuesday increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to four per cent for next 15 days to pass on partial impact of increase in international prices. — AFP/File
The government on Tuesday increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to four per cent for next 15 days to pass on partial impact of increase in international prices. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday increased the prices of all petroleum products by up to four per cent for next 15 days to pass on partial impact of increase in international prices.

According to a notification issued by ministry of finance, the ex-depot price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.13 per litre and that of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.79 per litre. The ex-depot price of kerosene has been increased by Rs1.89 per litre and that of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs2.03 per litre.

As such, the ex-depot rate of petrol has been fixed at Rs110.69 per litre instead of Rs108.56 per litre at present, showing an increase of 1.96pc. Likewise, the ex-depot HSD price has been set at Rs112.55 per litre from existing rate of Rs110.76 per litre, up 1.6pc.

Similarly, the ex-depot price of kerosene has been fixed at Rs81.89 per litre instead of existing rate of Rs80, showing an increase of 2.36pc. The ex-depot price of LDO has been set at Rs79.68 per litre instead of Rs77.65, up 3.9pc.

The government had to reduce its tax on petrol and diesel to allow a minimum increase. Otherwise based on existing rates, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out significantly higher prices. For example, it had worked out the price of HSD to go up by Rs5.58 per litre and that of petrol by Rs4.27 per litre. Similarly, Ogra had worked out an increase of Rs3.77 and Rs4.05 per litre in kerosene and LDO prices, respectively.

The government had already collected higher than targeted revenue on petroleum products through petroleum levy in the 11 months of the current fiscal. Therefore, it was comfortable with minor adjustments in petroleum levy.

According to the ministry of finance, the collection on account of petroleum levy had amounted to Rs370 billion in first nine months of the current fiscal against annual target of Rs450bn. The actual collection through petroleum levy has now been revised to Rs500bn as part of budget 2021-22.

Over the last two years, the government has been tweaking with petroleum levy rates instead of GST as the levy remains in the federal kitty while GST goes to the divisible pool taxes and thus about 57pc share is received by the provinces.

Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
LAHORI KID
Jun 16, 2021 07:59am
Don’t worry, it won’t effect the MMA’s and Senators, or any high government officials, they get free patrol, compliments of the people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2021 08:00am
Lowest in the region. India looting its masses extracting Pkr 200 per litre.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jun 16, 2021 08:29am
What a foolish justification .
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Jun 16, 2021 08:35am
Come on IK.. Superpower pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz Noorani
Jun 16, 2021 08:49am
@Fastrack, no it's not, it's 102/ per litre in Mumbai. Look it up
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Modi’s movies
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Modi’s movies

Fascists seek to control cultural production in a country in order to realise the complete and centralised control of power.
Bye bye Bibi?
16 Jun 2021

Bye bye Bibi?

Netanyahu’s ouster doesn’t really spell change.
Debating the budget
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Debating the budget

Parties, too, have grown, it seems, and are being compelled to think about their problematic economic policies.

Editorial

Centre-Sindh tension
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Centre-Sindh tension

Such an adversarial state of affairs is not sustainable without damaging the working of the federation.
16 Jun 2021

Punjab budget

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought in 2023. Punjab is also where PTI parliamentarians are perhaps...
16 Jun 2021

Haj decision for women

WHILE this year’s Haj will again be marked by a limited number of pilgrims, the Saudi government’s decision to...
15 Jun 2021

Middle East’s plight

THE Middle East is geopolitically and economically perhaps the most important region of the world, home to much of...
Thoughtless eviction
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Thoughtless eviction

Promised compensation of Rs20,000 per month for two years is hardly worth the adversity evicted residents have to undergo.
15 Jun 2021

Cinema ‘industry’?

THE vast gap that often exists between the state’s intentions and its actual efficiency was evident in the third...