Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2021

Sanaullah Zehri, Qadir Baloch to join PPP

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished June 16, 2021 - Updated June 16, 2021 08:04am
This combo photo shows former federal minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (left) and former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri. — APP/File
This combo photo shows former federal minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch (left) and former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri. — APP/File

QUETTA: Former chief minister of Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and former federal minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch, who had quit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting here in October last year, have decided to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with their supporters.

This was announced at a meeting held on Tuesday and attended by like-minded political leaders, tribal elders and supporters of Nawab Zehri and Qadir Baloch.

“We have consulted our people and like-minded political and tribal friends and with their consent decided to join the PPP on the invitation of the party leadership,” Mr Baloch said.

Nawab Zehri, speaking through video link, said: “We do not take decisions in closed drawing rooms. We take decisions after consulting our people and link-minded friends.”

Nawab Zehri, who was president of the PML-N’s Balochistan chapter, had left the party when he was not invited to the PDM public meeting by the party leadership after Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal told the PDM leadership that if Nawab Zehri was invited at the stage, he would not attend the rally.

Qadir Baloch quit the PML-N while opposing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz against the army chief and armed forces.

Published in Dawn, EOS, June 16th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir Shah
Jun 16, 2021 08:03am
Looters will continue to seek parties where more money can be made.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Da Malanga
Jun 16, 2021 08:04am
Joining PPP means accepting Zardari your leader. How can people expect you to do the right thing when you have chosen ultra corrupts as your leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2021 08:04am
Going from Looter A to Looter B. Big change.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2021 08:06am
PMLN practically drowned by Maryam's politics of hate. Never be led by a woman driven by vengeance.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Jun 16, 2021 08:06am
Lt General (Retd) Qadir Baloch is an honest man!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 16, 2021 08:39am
Alliance of PPP with the "Third Force (as per PDM)" are paying dividends. IK needs to keep an eye on the afore mentioned force.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 16, 2021 08:46am
Good news for PML-N. They wanted them to be out.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 16, 2021 08:46am
@Fastrack, all looters have joined PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Jun 16, 2021 08:47am
Looking at the two names it appears that PP is in consideration for the next selection.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 16, 2021 08:55am
Joining robbers to get share of loot
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 16, 2021 09:01am
@Truth, Pity the hateful Indians. Every day is a bad day for you guys. Plus, your disguises never work.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Modi’s movies
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Modi’s movies

Fascists seek to control cultural production in a country in order to realise the complete and centralised control of power.
Bye bye Bibi?
16 Jun 2021

Bye bye Bibi?

Netanyahu’s ouster doesn’t really spell change.
Debating the budget
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Debating the budget

Parties, too, have grown, it seems, and are being compelled to think about their problematic economic policies.

Editorial

Centre-Sindh tension
Updated 16 Jun 2021

Centre-Sindh tension

Such an adversarial state of affairs is not sustainable without damaging the working of the federation.
16 Jun 2021

Punjab budget

PUNJAB is where the battle for power will be fought in 2023. Punjab is also where PTI parliamentarians are perhaps...
16 Jun 2021

Haj decision for women

WHILE this year’s Haj will again be marked by a limited number of pilgrims, the Saudi government’s decision to...
15 Jun 2021

Middle East’s plight

THE Middle East is geopolitically and economically perhaps the most important region of the world, home to much of...
Thoughtless eviction
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Thoughtless eviction

Promised compensation of Rs20,000 per month for two years is hardly worth the adversity evicted residents have to undergo.
15 Jun 2021

Cinema ‘industry’?

THE vast gap that often exists between the state’s intentions and its actual efficiency was evident in the third...