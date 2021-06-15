Army chief emphasises 'high standards of operational preparedness' along LoC, Afghan border

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the army to maintain high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pak-Afghan border in the wake of the "evolving geo-strategic milieu”.

He made these remarks during the two-day 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The conference, which is held twice a year, was presided over by Gen Bajwa with corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army in attendance.

Participants of the conference were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and "own strategy in response to the evolving threat", the ISPR said.

The forum was also briefed on the "cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides upgradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives", it added.

The army chief expressed satisfaction on the progress of the stabilisation operations underway across Pakistan following the success of operation Raddul Fasaad.

The conference, according to the ISPR statement, paid rich tribute to the nation particularly the people of tribal areas for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

It said the commanders also reviewed progress on the transition and uplift of the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and socio-economic development in Balochistan "as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability".

Reviewing the prevailing situation on the eastern border and latest developments in India-occupied Kashmir, the forum expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

During the conference, the army’s top brass was also apprised of Pakistan’s "meaningful support to [the] Afghan peace process" and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

The ISPR statement said: “The army chief appreciated [the] high standard of training displayed by formations of the army during various exercises besides excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions.”

“The COAS commended the formations of the army for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness,” the statement added.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the commanders for their support to the national response for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, locust invasion and eradication of polio. “Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way,” the army chief said.