Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2021

Army chief emphasises 'high standards of operational preparedness' along LoC, Afghan border

Dawn.comPublished June 15, 2021 - Updated June 15, 2021 11:59pm
The army chief expressed satisfaction on progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the success of operation Raddul Fasaad. — Photo: ISPR
The army chief expressed satisfaction on progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the success of operation Raddul Fasaad. — Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the army to maintain high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pak-Afghan border in the wake of the "evolving geo-strategic milieu”.

He made these remarks during the two-day 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The conference, which is held twice a year, was presided over by Gen Bajwa with corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army in attendance.

Participants of the conference were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and "own strategy in response to the evolving threat", the ISPR said.

The forum was also briefed on the "cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides upgradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives", it added.

The army chief expressed satisfaction on the progress of the stabilisation operations underway across Pakistan following the success of operation Raddul Fasaad.

The conference, according to the ISPR statement, paid rich tribute to the nation particularly the people of tribal areas for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

It said the commanders also reviewed progress on the transition and uplift of the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and socio-economic development in Balochistan "as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability".

Reviewing the prevailing situation on the eastern border and latest developments in India-occupied Kashmir, the forum expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

During the conference, the army’s top brass was also apprised of Pakistan’s "meaningful support to [the] Afghan peace process" and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

The ISPR statement said: “The army chief appreciated [the] high standard of training displayed by formations of the army during various exercises besides excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions.”

“The COAS commended the formations of the army for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness,” the statement added.

Gen Bajwa also appreciated the commanders for their support to the national response for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, locust invasion and eradication of polio. “Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way,” the army chief said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A ventilator for democracy
Updated 15 Jun 2021

A ventilator for democracy

Chomsky has analysed Biden’s foreign policy succinctly, which is essentially not very different from Trump’s in most ways.
State of IKonomy
15 Jun 2021

State of IKonomy

PTI’s economic record is not rosy as some say it is.
Not by words alone
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Not by words alone

A policy shift must be backed by substance otherwise it is a statement of intent not a strategy.

Editorial

15 Jun 2021

Middle East’s plight

THE Middle East is geopolitically and economically perhaps the most important region of the world, home to much of...
Thoughtless eviction
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Thoughtless eviction

Promised compensation of Rs20,000 per month for two years is hardly worth the adversity evicted residents have to undergo.
15 Jun 2021

Cinema ‘industry’?

THE vast gap that often exists between the state’s intentions and its actual efficiency was evident in the third...
Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...