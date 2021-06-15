Dawn Logo

Twin orphaned bear cubs given shelter near Pakistan-India border

ReutersPublished June 15, 2021 - Updated June 15, 2021 06:18pm
High fence cutting through the area has also made it nearly impossible for wildlife to move freely in their natural habitat. — Reuters
Years of hostilities and an electric fence along a de facto border between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have taken a toll not just on humans, but wildlife too, which has been badly afflicted in one of the world's most militarised regions.

The latest victims of the decades-old conflict are two orphaned Asiatic bear cubs found on the Pakistan side of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Sharda and Narda were discovered last year by villagers at an altitude of 14,000 feet (4,270 metres), alone, and unable to open their eyes, said Muhammad Ashraf, an official with the wildlife and fisheries department in Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

"Our guards and volunteers reconnoitred the area for about two months but did not find any trace of the she-bear on our side of the divide," Ashraf said.

Wildlife watchers, feed one of two Asian black bears, rescued a year ago near the Line of Control (LoC), at the Wildlife and Fisheries department in a Dawarian village in Neelum Valley, Pakistan-administrated Kashmir, June 12, 2021. — Reuters.
The mother bear may have been killed on the Indian side of the border by a landmine or a shell, he said, with her cubs crawling across to be spotted by the villagers.

The duo was nursed with bottled milk for two months, then raised on fruit and vegetables and gradually introduced to other foods including wheat and maize.

Now they keep busy climbing mulberry and walnut trees on the compound where they are kept, or sometimes onto a tin-roof shelter that houses a hatchery for rainbow trout, drawing a daily audience of both children and adults.

This compound is just outside the village of Dawarian, some 66 miles (106 kilometres) northeast of Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK. The area's fast-flowing rivers and streams, waterfalls, glacial lakes and forests make it popular with tourists.

Sher Wali, a wildlife watcher, plays with a pair of Asian black bears, rescued a year ago near the LoC, at the Wildlife and Fisheries department in a Dawarian village in Neelum Valley . — Reuters
Kashmir has been a flashpoint since India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947. Both countries control parts of Kashmir and claim it in full.

Since 2004 there has been a 12-foot high fence cutting through the area to mark the border. India built the fence and says it is meant to keep militants from crossing.

But it has also made it nearly impossible for wildlife to move freely in their natural habitat.

“The bear cubs are just one example," said Sardar Javaid Ayub, head of the wildlife and fisheries department on the Pakistan side.

"They were born across the divide and when their mom got killed close to the fence they crossed over through some burrow or eroded portion of land (beneath the fence)."

Ashraf recalls that a few years back, department staff spotted a dead black bear in a ravine far from the fence. One leg had apparently been blown off by a landmine and it had fallen into the ravine and died.

"This is what ... would be happening with many wild animals but we rarely come to know about it," Ashraf said.

