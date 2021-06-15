Sindh to receive first rain spell of the season this week: Met dept

Parts of Sindh are expected to receive the first rain spell of the pre-monsoon season later this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said, with dust storms and thunder accompanied by showers predicted in several cities starting from June 16.

"The moist currents from the north Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh with effect from June 16, 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell [is] expected in most of Sindh districts," the Met Office said in an advisory.

According to the alert, dust storms accompanied by thunder and rain are likely at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts on June 16-17.

Meanwhile, dust storms, accompanied by thunder and rain, with a few moderate to heavy showers will hit all districts of Sindh, especially Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta between June 17 and 19, the advisory added.

"Karachi may also receive moderate dust/thunderstorm-rain on June 18-19," according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of the weather system, the ongoing hot spell in central and upper Sindh is likely to subside, while "loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/windstorm", it said.

The advisory said low-lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana might face waterlogging or inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Last month, at least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi, after the city remained in the grips of a severe heat spell for two days.