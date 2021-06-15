Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 15, 2021

Sindh to receive first rain spell of the season this week: Met dept

Dawn.comPublished June 15, 2021 - Updated June 15, 2021 04:37pm
Under the influence of the weather system, the ongoing hot spell in central and upper Sindh is likely to subside. — AFP/File
Under the influence of the weather system, the ongoing hot spell in central and upper Sindh is likely to subside. — AFP/File

Parts of Sindh are expected to receive the first rain spell of the pre-monsoon season later this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said, with dust storms and thunder accompanied by showers predicted in several cities starting from June 16.

"The moist currents from the north Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh with effect from June 16, 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell [is] expected in most of Sindh districts," the Met Office said in an advisory.

According to the alert, dust storms accompanied by thunder and rain are likely at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts on June 16-17.

Meanwhile, dust storms, accompanied by thunder and rain, with a few moderate to heavy showers will hit all districts of Sindh, especially Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta between June 17 and 19, the advisory added.

"Karachi may also receive moderate dust/thunderstorm-rain on June 18-19," according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of the weather system, the ongoing hot spell in central and upper Sindh is likely to subside, while "loose structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/windstorm", it said.

The advisory said low-lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana might face waterlogging or inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Last month, at least four people were killed in roof collapse incidents after a dust storm followed by light rain hit parts of Karachi, after the city remained in the grips of a severe heat spell for two days.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A ventilator for democracy
Updated 15 Jun 2021

A ventilator for democracy

Chomsky has analysed Biden’s foreign policy succinctly, which is essentially not very different from Trump’s in most ways.
State of IKonomy
15 Jun 2021

State of IKonomy

PTI’s economic record is not rosy as some say it is.
Not by words alone
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Not by words alone

A policy shift must be backed by substance otherwise it is a statement of intent not a strategy.

Editorial

15 Jun 2021

Middle East’s plight

THE Middle East is geopolitically and economically perhaps the most important region of the world, home to much of...
Thoughtless eviction
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Thoughtless eviction

Promised compensation of Rs20,000 per month for two years is hardly worth the adversity evicted residents have to undergo.
15 Jun 2021

Cinema ‘industry’?

THE vast gap that often exists between the state’s intentions and its actual efficiency was evident in the third...
Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...