Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 15, 2021

Delhi defies social distancing norms, doctors say brace for Covid-19 'explosion'

ReutersPublished June 15, 2021 - Updated June 15, 2021 02:50pm
People wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a dedicated vaccination centre for international travellers, in New Delhi on June 15. — AFP
People wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a dedicated vaccination centre for international travellers, in New Delhi on June 15. — AFP
People wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a dedicated vaccination centre for international travellers, in New Delhi on June 15. — AFP
People wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a dedicated vaccination centre for international travellers, in New Delhi on June 15. — AFP

In India's capital, Delhi, thousands of commuters crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls on Tuesday, prompting some doctors to warn it could lead to a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months.

But disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race towards resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts as only about five per cent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated.

Doctors say Delhi's near-complete reopening is concerning. The city's authorities have said they would reimpose strict curbs if cases rise.

Thousands died in the capital in May, as oxygen supplies all but vanished and families pleaded on social media over scarce hospital beds.

In pictures: India’s virus catastrophe worsens, with ‘horrible’ weeks ahead

People paid 20 times the usual price to secure ambulances and hearses, many died in parking lots, and morgues ran out of space.

“Delhi's top #mall saw a footfall of 19,000 people last weekend — as soon as it reopened. Have we gone totally mad?” Ambrish Mithal of Max HealthCare in New Delhi said on Twitter. “Wait for Covid-19 to explode again and blame the government, hospitals, country.”

In the early hours of Tuesday, Delhi's underground rail network put out alerts on Twitter about peak traffic and longer waits, responding to angry commuters angry about long queues.

After a strict five-week lockdown in Delhi, authorities have fully reopened shops and malls, and allowed restaurants to have 50 per cent seating. Suburban rail networks can run at 50pc capacity, and offices have been partially reopened.

Vaccinations have slowed, however; the city government said inoculation centres for people ages 18-44 would start shutting down on Tuesday, as doses were scarce.

“Delhi ought to have unlocked far more scientifically. We are inviting trouble!” Arvinder Singh Soin, a surgeon and leading liver transplant specialist, said on Twitter.

Nationwide, India reported 60,471 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 29.57 million, the second highest globally behind the United States.

India added 2,726 deaths overnight, taking the overall tally to 377,031, data showed.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A ventilator for democracy
Updated 15 Jun 2021

A ventilator for democracy

Chomsky has analysed Biden’s foreign policy succinctly, which is essentially not very different from Trump’s in most ways.
State of IKonomy
15 Jun 2021

State of IKonomy

PTI’s economic record is not rosy as some say it is.
Not by words alone
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Not by words alone

A policy shift must be backed by substance otherwise it is a statement of intent not a strategy.

Editorial

15 Jun 2021

Middle East’s plight

THE Middle East is geopolitically and economically perhaps the most important region of the world, home to much of...
Thoughtless eviction
Updated 15 Jun 2021

Thoughtless eviction

Promised compensation of Rs20,000 per month for two years is hardly worth the adversity evicted residents have to undergo.
15 Jun 2021

Cinema ‘industry’?

THE vast gap that often exists between the state’s intentions and its actual efficiency was evident in the third...
Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...