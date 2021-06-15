Dawn Logo

Govt to focus on speeding up progress, says PM

Syed Irfan RazaPublished June 15, 2021 - Updated June 15, 2021 07:33am
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would focus on uplifting the economy to improve the condition of the common man. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Terming the newly-presented federal budget “development oriented”, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would focus on uplifting the economy to improve the condition of the common man.

“I am satisfied because Pakistan’s economy is not only stable but is moving in the right direction,” the prime minister said during his meeting with spokespersons for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at the Prime Minister House.

Mr Khan said at a time when Covid-19 had hit the world economies hard, Pakistan was able to achieve economic stability by pursuing a successful strategy.

“This development-oriented budget is not only aimed at further strengthening the economy but also promoting important sectors like agriculture, industry and housing,” he added.

Federal ministers, special assistants to the prime minister, party leaders and spokespersons attended the meeting during which the country’s present situation, the budget, measures to provide relief to the masses and development process were discussed.

The party leaders congratulated the prime minister and the government’s economic team for presenting a balanced and people-friendly budget which was appreciated by all segments of the society.

Pointing towards some of the steps taken by the present government, PM Khan said the objective behind focusing on programmes like Kamyab Jawan, health cards and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, promoting science and technology and poverty alleviation and creating employment opportunities was to effectively check the challenges faced by the country.

He said the government had been striving to present a budget which proved to be a ray of hope for all.

The prime minister directed the party spokespersons to create awareness among the people about all aspects of the budget to foil the designs of those elements which were bent upon creating misunderstandings.

Targeted subsidy

Prime Minister Khan said the government was committed to providing financial resources to help the weaker segments of the society to purchase their basic commodities through targeted subsidy.

He directed that a new subsidy system be finalised at the earliest so that it could be formally launched next month.

The prime minister was presiding over a briefing held on the new subsidy system.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, special assistants to the prime minister Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Arif Usmani and other officials were in attendance.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the proposed system.

She said 92 per cent of the Ehsaas Survey had been completed and the remaining work would be finalised by the end of this month.

The NBP president also informed the meeting about the salient features of the proposed system.

The meeting was told that targeted subsidy system was aimed at providing financial assistance to millions of families to help them buy essential items.

Appreciating the efforts of the relevant authorities in devising the system, the prime minister said the provision of government subsidy to the rich and poor alike was not only a wastage of public resources but was tantamount to usurping the right of the poor.

PM lauds policeman

Prime Minister Khan appreciated Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) warden Qaiser Shakeel, who, despite being injured, was performing his duty with honesty.

Talking to the ITP official whom he invited to the PM House, Mr Khan said his act was a guiding example for other government servants.

He said his dutifulness had drawn wide public appreciation, adding that “such acts always raised the image of the police”.

He also announced an award for the constable.

Qaiser Shakeel was injured on June 9 but joined his duty after a two-day medical rest.

A video clip of the injured ITP official performing his duties in the hot weather went viral on various social media platforms.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2021

Fastrack
Jun 15, 2021 07:42am
This happens when money is not disappearing into looters' deep pockets.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 15, 2021 07:51am
IK's slogan of the day.
Reply Recommend 0

