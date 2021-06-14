PM Imran praises Islamabad cop who performed his duty despite being injured

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met Islamabad Traffic Police Head Constable Qaiser Shakeel and praised his "conscientiousness" in performing his duty despite being injured.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Shakeel was injured on June 9 and returned to work on June 11 after a two-day rest.

Earlier, a picture of Shakeel was shared on social media in which he could be seen directing traffic on a road in Islamabad despite his arm being in a cast.

In a tweet on Monday, the PMO said Prime Minister Imran called Shakeel to Prime Minister House where he praised and encouraged him for "performing his duty well despite being injured".

The premier also announced a reward for the official.

"Qaiser Shakeel's conscientiousness is an example for other government officials," the prime minister said.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran had announced that the government would provide Islamabad police officials with health cards and houses.

He had also highlighted the role of police in society, stating that he wanted the nation to consider the police as their own and to "love them".