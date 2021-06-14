Dawn Logo

Pakistan beat India, Bangladesh in manpower export in 2020: ministry

APPPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 06:47pm
Migrant workers walk pushing bicycles along a street in Dubai’s Satwa district in this file photo. — AFP
Beating other regional players like Bangladesh and India in manpower export, Pakistan has emerged as the ‘Manpower Export Leader’ in the region by sending around 224,705 workers to different countries for various job assignments in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh sent 217,699 workers abroad and India 94,145 for employment purposes during the same period, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HR Development said in a tweet.

Adding to the tweet, it said, “Pakistan becomes a ‘Manpower Export Leader’ in the region despite the pandemic, leaving behind India and Bangladesh in the export of manpower in 2020.”

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey, launched by the government last week, over 11.4 million Pakistanis have gone abroad for employment in more than 50 countries.

It said the migration of Pakistani workers was mostly concentrated to Gulf Cooperation Council countries (96 per cent), with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hosting the majority.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overall, a declining trend was observed in terms of emigrants registered in 2020, including GCC countries, it mentioned, adding that Saudi Arabia was the main destination for the Pakistani workforce where more than 60pc of emigrants went followed by UAE (24pc) and Oman (4.6pc).

Out of the total, 136,339 people went to Saudi Arabia, 53,676 to the UAE, 10,336 to Oman, and many other countries during 2020.

The survey said the ministry was striving to boost the export of Pakistani manpower by exploring new job markets in the world.

Remittances exceed $2bn for 12th straight month

Meanwhile, remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded $2 billion for the 12th month in a row in May 2021, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) crediting "proactive policy measures by the Government and the State Bank of Pakistan encouraging expats to use formal channels for their transactions" for the record inflows.

According to the central bank, "Remittances received during May 2021 amounted to $2.5bn, which is 33.5pc higher than the same month last year. These were also higher than the monthly average of $2.4bn during July-April in the fiscal year 2020-21."

It further said the remittance inflows during July-May FY21 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($7bn), United Arab Emirates ($5.6bn), United Kingdom ($3.7bn) and the United States ($2.5bn).

Adam
Jun 14, 2021 06:51pm
Its a shame, nothing to be proud of. Govt. should've created more jobs within pakistan instead of exporting these people as slave laborers. Clearly shows that both India and BD are doing well and their system is creating enough jobs to retain their hard working workers at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Jun 14, 2021 06:52pm
Tragic Not something to be proud of. Not something to shout about and point score over neighbouring countries. We should be creating job opportunities at home and avoid split families syndrom.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jun 14, 2021 06:53pm
Nothing to be proud of. Shows lack of opportunities at home. People should build their own countries not countries of others.
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Jun 14, 2021 06:56pm
PK should not be proud on this but be ashamed because it cannot provide livelihood o its people at home. These workers leave their families in PK to serve foreign masters under harsh conditions and remit funds to PK.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 14, 2021 06:59pm
In today's globalized world, exports of products and services are always better than their imports including exports of human resources.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 14, 2021 06:59pm
According to the ILO reports, Pakistan remained the world's biggest manpower exporter during the 70's
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas Abdul Wahid
Jun 14, 2021 07:02pm
Its not a matter of pride...Shame on the incompetent government which was unable to provide jobs to those poor guys... This article does not vindicate the government from its responsibilities and obligations.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Awan
Jun 14, 2021 07:04pm
Could it be because people from India and Bangladesh have employment opportunities within their own countries?
Reply Recommend 0
rakaro
Jun 14, 2021 07:07pm
This is something to be ashamed of.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Jun 14, 2021 07:10pm
Is the time for being happy and sad? It's mean our country fail to produce jobs for its nation....
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jun 14, 2021 07:12pm
Proud of IK ... these people become big support to Pakistan as these send huge remittances which are helping Pakistan in a big way ... well done government
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 14, 2021 07:14pm
Where's M.Emad!?
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Jun 14, 2021 07:26pm
The govt should ashamed off such statements. The lives of Pakistani workers in gulf countries are in very miserable condition. They spend 30 to 40 years of their life in gulf countries. They work day and night there and at the end they bring nothing but diseases like sugar, blood pressure, joints pain etc. I am sorry for the lives of Pakistani workers in gulf
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jun 14, 2021 07:26pm
90% of them do labor jobs earning an average of $30 a day......Indian IT folks are charged an average $500 a day for onsite work. So rather than numbers focus on the quality of service. Low-level labor export means the country is incapable of creating jobs and no development projects in progress
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 14, 2021 07:29pm
Most of it went to Qatar, considering the UAE has banned new work visas for Pakistan, since the time it recognized Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
Jun 14, 2021 07:30pm
Shameless Government, the only thing it's doing is twisting a narrative of an abject failure into some kind of success. The number here represents the slaves a country is supplying, if others are less means they are demanding higher or have enough opportunities at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 14, 2021 07:30pm
How the figures are computed is my very innocent question? Are these figures verified by the governments of Saudi Arabia and UAE? Our interior minister very proudly announced in Kuwait that Pakistani visas have been opened which is very good but how many got the visas is my yet another question which needs answer? zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Jun 14, 2021 07:32pm
It’s a thing to be proud of. Something to rejoice. When we go outside we send remittances which help the country. Not only that we are able to creat a link with the rest of the world. What’s best as ambassador then the workers in foreign countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 14, 2021 07:35pm
And lower on others economy ratios
Reply Recommend 0
Mohit
Jun 14, 2021 07:38pm
Does no one in Pakistani policy circle realises that it's actually a bad thing. Using the word export doesn't make it something to be proud of. The right word is human resource drain
Reply Recommend 0
Ttr
Jun 14, 2021 07:38pm
Pakistan must be the only country which is proud of this great achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 14, 2021 07:42pm
Great achievement of IK govt.
Reply Recommend 0
test
Jun 14, 2021 07:43pm
If the private sector is not going to create jobs then we have no option left but to export man power that's it If more jobs are created by private sector less people will go abroad How can we blame the Government in this regard ? Do Government is a private sector ? No But it controls public sector and looking at it almost every state entity is loss making due to over abundance of people if we hire more people in state institutions sure they are gonna win seats. but result is high circular debt
Reply Recommend 0
harrapan
Jun 14, 2021 07:48pm
Great achievement by Pak Govt. to beat India (population of 1.3 billion) and Bangladesh(Pop: 185 million) in exporting Pakistanis abroad to seek work in Middle east oil states or western Countries or become illegal migrants. What choice people have when there are lack of opportunities in their homeland.
Reply Recommend 0
test1
Jun 14, 2021 07:50pm
Why they don't work in our private sector if even private sector gives them jobs ? Well. The pay grade is way less as compared to government sector. So they opt to go abroad and work in their private sector because of high gdp per capita in those countries Also our private sector demands more of skills than they have because new grads don't process that much experience so no hirer in private sector will take risk to hire un-skilled graduate because of risk of making loss due to inefficiency.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 14, 2021 07:50pm
Nothing to be proud on export of man power export to foreign countries. Claim that we have beaten India and Bangladesh in this regard is embarrassing as both the countries have opportunities for their people in their countries and we don't have opportunities for our workers to work in Pakistan. That is why our workers are going in big numbers to foreign countries to seek jobs.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Jun 14, 2021 07:52pm
Well done, Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

