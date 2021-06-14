Pakistan closes consular section of Kabul embassy due to ‘deteriorating’ Covid-19 situation

Pakistan has closed the consular section of its embassy in Kabul until June 17 due to the “deteriorating situation of Covid-19”, according to the embassy.

The embassy, in a statement posted on its website, said that while its consular section will be closed, it would continue to serve applicants seeking visas online.

“Further announcement [for reopening of the embassy section] will be made on June 17, 2021 (Thursday)," the statement added.

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Afghanistan, with 1,482 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 94 per cent of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 10, according to Reuters.

There have been 89,861 infections and 3,527 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The two main hospitals treating people with Covid-19 in Afghanistan have had to close their doors to new patients because of a lack of beds, a Reuters report quoted a senior health official and doctors as saying.

The official said the two hospitals, both in Kabul, were facing persistent shortages of oxygen and other medical supplies.