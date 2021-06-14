Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

Mob kills man, injures another over suspicion of smuggling cows in India's Rajasthan state

Dawn.comPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 02:57pm
There have been several incidents of cow vigilantism in India in the past. — Reuters/File
There have been several incidents of cow vigilantism in India in the past. — Reuters/File

One man was beaten to death and another injured by a mob in India's Rajasthan state late on Sunday night over suspicion they were smuggling cows, local media reported.

According to a report by Indian publication NDTV, the two men — Babu Lal Bhil and Pintu — who were transporting cows in their vehicle were forced to stop near the Begu town in Chittorgarh by the mob who snatched their mobile phones and documents and started beating them.

Udaipur Inspector General of Police Satyavir Singh said that around midnight, the incharge of the police station was informed that "a gang was beating some people carrying cows in their vehicle."

"They (the attackers) had snatched away the men's documents and mobile phones. When the police arrived, they ran away [...] our officers rescued both men and took them to a hospital, where Babu lost his life. Pintu is now in stable condition," the report quoted the official as saying.

Singh said police had visited the site of the attack to conduct further investigation and had also detained some people.

"We are now going through the incident properly. No accused person will be spared," Singh added, according to NDTV.

There have been several incidents of cow vigilantism in India in the past. Last week, a 55-year-old man was shot and killed in India's Uttar Pradesh area on suspicions of cow smuggling.

A Human Rights Watch report published in 2019 stated at least 44 people, 36 of them Muslims, were killed in cow vigilantism attacks in India between May 2015 and December 2018.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Populism and Pakistan
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Populism and Pakistan

The country’s politics is not immune to being shaped by regional and global populisms in a myriad of ways.
Domestic workers
14 Jun 2021

Domestic workers

A bill to protect domestic workers is awaiting Senate approval.
FATF compliance
13 Jun 2021

FATF compliance

Pakistan has made serious efforts to address the deficiencies in its CFT/AML regime because of FATF pressure.

Editorial

Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...
Covid strategy
Updated 13 Jun 2021

Covid strategy

It is critical for govt to demonstrate to the public how badly health, business and education have suffered during the pandemic.
13 Jun 2021

Women in Balochistan

THE Balochistan government seems to be taking steps to improve women’s integration into society and the workforce...
13 Jun 2021

Deprived of cricket

THE federal cabinet has disallowed PTV to enter into an agreement with an Indian company for broadcast rights to...