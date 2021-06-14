Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

Bitcoin jumps after Musk says Tesla could use it again

ReutersPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 02:26pm
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of the Tesla logo in this illustration taken, February 9. — Reuters
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of the Tesla logo in this illustration taken, February 9. — Reuters

Bitcoin hit a two-week peak just shy of $40,000 on Monday, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold Bitcoin but may resume transactions using it.

Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk's views for months since Tesla announced a $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric car maker would not accept Bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50 per cent) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," Musk said on Twitter on Sunday.

Bitcoin rallied more than 9pc after that message, breaking above its 20-day moving average, and it climbed a tiny bit further in Asia to hit $39,838.92.

"The market had been going through another round of correction over the weekend ... until Elon Musk's tweet of accepting Bitcoin again for Tesla purchases changed sentiment," said Bobby Ong, co-founder of crypto analytics website CoinGecko.

He said the market was also supported by software company and major Bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy raising half a billion dollars to buy Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is up about 33pc this year but has collapsed from a record peak above $60,000 amid a regulatory crackdown in China and Musk's apparently wavering enthusiasm for it. Telsa stock is down about 30pc since the company's Bitcoin purchase.

Musk's tweet was made in response to an article based on remarks from Magda Wierzycka, head of cybersecurity firm Syngia, who in a radio interview last week accused him of "price manipulation" and selling a "big part" of his exposure.

"This is inaccurate," Musk said. "Tesla only sold ~10pc of holdings to confirm Bitcoin could be liquidated easily without moving market."

Musk had tweeted in May that Tesla "will not be selling any Bitcoin" and "has not sold any Bitcoin," but investors are keenly awaiting Tesla's next earnings update — due next month — for any disclosure of changes to its position.

Musk has taken issue with the vast computing power required to process Bitcoin transactions and in early June posted messages appearing to lament a breakup with Bitcoin.

Other cryptocurrencies were steady after weekend gains, with Ether at $2,491 and one-time Musk darling Dogecoin buying about 32 US cents on crypto exchange Binance.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Populism and Pakistan
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Populism and Pakistan

The country’s politics is not immune to being shaped by regional and global populisms in a myriad of ways.
Domestic workers
14 Jun 2021

Domestic workers

A bill to protect domestic workers is awaiting Senate approval.
FATF compliance
13 Jun 2021

FATF compliance

Pakistan has made serious efforts to address the deficiencies in its CFT/AML regime because of FATF pressure.

Editorial

Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...
Covid strategy
Updated 13 Jun 2021

Covid strategy

It is critical for govt to demonstrate to the public how badly health, business and education have suffered during the pandemic.
13 Jun 2021

Women in Balochistan

THE Balochistan government seems to be taking steps to improve women’s integration into society and the workforce...
13 Jun 2021

Deprived of cricket

THE federal cabinet has disallowed PTV to enter into an agreement with an Indian company for broadcast rights to...