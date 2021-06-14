Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

Pakistan will not take responsibility if blamed for deteriorating Afghan peace: Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 01:41pm
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan would not take responsibility if it was blamed for any deterioration in the Afghan peace process.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Pak-Afghan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad, the foreign minister said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and a core group would reportedly be travelling to Washington soon.

"I wish them luck and a good visit but let me spell it down in advance. If the objective of going to Washington is starting a new blame game and holding Pakistan responsible for all the ills [in Afghanistan] and the lack of [progress in the peace] process, then it will not help.

"It is a shared responsibility and nobody is going to buy it anymore that if things go wrong [then] Pakistan is responsible. We will not take responsibility," said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan was "honest and sincere" in building a peace process in Afghanistan.

"We have been accused enough."

He said it was up to Afghans to decide the way forward for the country and find people who could do that. "Afghanistan needs leadership that can negotiate a successful outcome [and] that can transit this country into peace and is not worried about perpetuation [and] hanging on to power."

Qureshi stressed that Pakistan wanted to partner with Afghanistan, the region and the US to counter terrorism, adding that Pakistan had suffered and "paid a price" in lives lost, soldiers martyred, mosques bombed and loss to the economy.

"I as the elected representative of Pakistan, do not want to see 'Talibanisation' of Pakistan. How can I be more clear than that?," said FM Qureshi, adding that his vision of the country was based on the values advocated by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Pakistan had taken a "very clear decision" to not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

"We have no favourites, There is a general buzz that we are advocates of the Taliban. I am not and I don't represent them, I represent Pakistan. Taliban are Afghans," the foreign minister emphasised.

He said multiple Afghan leaders from "every ethnic group" had been invited to Islamabad to send the clear message that Pakistan wanted to engage with all ethnic communities and leaders "who matter and are important for peace and reconciliation".

"That is why we have been inviting you and will continue to invite your leadership to achieve our common objective of peace and stability."

FM Qureshi stressed that "time is running out" and there was a need to find leadership which enjoyed the confidence of Afghans. He urged the Afghan leadership and the Taliban to show flexibility, adding that the region would go nowhere if they continued to stick to their positions.

Qureshi said Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had been advocating for years that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He recalled that the prime minister had been called 'Taliban Khan' by many for his stance but the world was now recognising what he said and agreeing with him that the only solution was a negotiated settlement.

He said there was a "new international convergence" on the stance since the world had seen in 20 years that the most "sophisticated armies, weaponry and technology" could not bring peace in Afghanistan.

Regarding vindication of Pakistan's stance, Qureshi said he had seen a "very positive change" during his interactions with US legislators last month. "Today in the US we are looking at Pakistan not as part of the problem but part of the solution," he said, quoting US Senator Lindsey Graham, hailing it as a "paradigm shift in [US] approach”.

The foreign minister reiterated that a "blame game" between Afghanistan and Pakistan would not achieve anything and called for it to stop. He said among some of the impediments he saw were a lack of intra-Afghan trust and a "trust deficit between Pakistan and Afghanistan".

Qureshi stressed there was a need to "forget the past and look at the future". He said Pakistan was committed to building bridges instead of "sowing seeds of dissent".

"Trust us when we say that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest."

He said he was concerned and disappointed by statements from the Afghan vice president and national security adviser, adding that statements which vitiated the climate between the two countries went against the spirit of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

He also responded to accusations that elements in Pakistan were involved in instigating trouble in Afghanistan through cross-border movement. Qureshi said Pakistan was doing "everything possible" for better border management.

"Hold me accountable when all my Afghan brothers and sisters have honourably returned home and then if there are movements and there is trouble [in Afghanistan], we will shoulder responsibility."

He reiterated that the "time has come for a honourable and dignified return of Afghan refugees [back to their] home."

The foreign minister also addressed the important role of women in Afghanistan and said they couldn't be overlooked, adding that he was proud of the women excelling in various fields in Pakistan as well.

"Twenty years is a long time and reforms have taken place. The Afghanistan of today is not the Afghanistan which was 20 years ago. The role of women in Afghan national life is extremely important."

He emphasised that there was a new situation of "complete withdrawal" of US and allied forces from Afghanistan which had given rise to many concerns such as an increase in violence, a stalemate in negotiations, an increase in influx of refugees [to Pakistan], the expanding footprint of militant outfits and a possibility of civil war if there was no peace settlement.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Abdus salam
Jun 14, 2021 12:29pm
Sometimes silence is more beneficial for a country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 14, 2021 12:31pm
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 14, 2021 12:35pm
Pakistan has done its job very well, as acknowledged by the world, especially USA. Enemy of peace is India only. Enough now.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 14, 2021 12:37pm
All trouble in Afghanistan is being fueled by mischief India. The world must start holding India responsible if they want peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Jun 14, 2021 12:39pm
They will blame Pakistan because they are incapable of handling the situation
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 14, 2021 12:41pm
One solution: India must be made to stop. World to make clear to it if it doesn't, would be made to pay a heavy price.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jun 14, 2021 12:45pm
Precise and very clear, May our leadership at all times take it as a principle red line, "Neither would we allow any state to breach our sovereignty nor would we eye towards that of any other Country".
Reply Recommend 0
Jahampanah
Jun 14, 2021 12:51pm
But will take all credit if afghans solve their issues..
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Jun 14, 2021 12:54pm
No one will hold you responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
alamgir
Jun 14, 2021 12:54pm
Pakistan, when mainly under military rule, was coaxed by its ever fair weather friend the US to put its hand in the Afghan hornets' nest, hence it cannot avoid being stung by the situation that has emerged whereas no flies on the clever US. the Pakistani plutocrats have done no better either.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2021 12:58pm
"honest and sincere". The world knows better.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 14, 2021 01:05pm
FM listen FM
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Jun 14, 2021 01:05pm
Even USA due to their own regional geopolitical need are a problem for Afghnistan
Reply Recommend 0
Atiqur Rahman
Jun 14, 2021 01:09pm
Being a Pashtun, I would like to say that the situations in Afghanistan are due to their own different ethnic groups residing in Afghanistan. Afghanistan should not blame only foreign countries for the mishap going on in this war torn country. Majority of the people of Afghanistan are illiterate and ignorant about the modern education. They can easily be trapped in the name of religion. The only panacea for the Afghanistan solution is a liberal parliament and a Godless constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Gah Meh
Jun 14, 2021 01:16pm
"nobody will buy it any more" So, it was bought before. And there is no denial, just that people would not believe it any more. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
usman
Jun 14, 2021 01:18pm
@Abdus salam, Not at all. enough with the silence, it's perfectly fine to clear stances.
Reply Recommend 0
jimmy
Jun 14, 2021 01:19pm
Pakistan has many things to hide and most of time in denial mode. Except Pakistan most of countries suspicious about Pakistan's intensions.
Reply Recommend 0
Mk
Jun 14, 2021 01:46pm
@jimmy, world knows better
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Populism and Pakistan
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Populism and Pakistan

The country’s politics is not immune to being shaped by regional and global populisms in a myriad of ways.
Domestic workers
14 Jun 2021

Domestic workers

A bill to protect domestic workers is awaiting Senate approval.
FATF compliance
13 Jun 2021

FATF compliance

Pakistan has made serious efforts to address the deficiencies in its CFT/AML regime because of FATF pressure.

Editorial

Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...
Covid strategy
Updated 13 Jun 2021

Covid strategy

It is critical for govt to demonstrate to the public how badly health, business and education have suffered during the pandemic.
13 Jun 2021

Women in Balochistan

THE Balochistan government seems to be taking steps to improve women’s integration into society and the workforce...
13 Jun 2021

Deprived of cricket

THE federal cabinet has disallowed PTV to enter into an agreement with an Indian company for broadcast rights to...