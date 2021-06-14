Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

Chagai to be linked with Gwadar, Afghan border

Ali Raza RindPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 09:24am
Sources said those projects were proposed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who belongs to Nokundi town of Chagai district. — DawnNewsTv/File
Sources said those projects were proposed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who belongs to Nokundi town of Chagai district. — DawnNewsTv/File

CHAGAI: The federal government is planning to connect the mineral-rich Chagai district with Gwadar seaport and neighboring Afghanistan through road networks.

According to sources in the National Highway Authority, the newly proposed Nokundi to Mashkel road would be extended to Panjgur district while another proposed road from Dalbandin to Chagai-cum-Ziyarat Balanoshi would be extended to Pak-Afghan border.

Sources said those projects were proposed by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who belongs to Nokundi town of Chagai district.

Being located at a triangle between the borders with Iran and Afghanistan, Chagai district has significance for its mineral resources, including the world’s fifth largest deposit of cooper and gold in the Reko Diq area. This district also connects the country with Iran through road and rail network via Taftan border.

Mr Sanjrani told Dawn that the road between Nokundi and Mashkel would be constructed at a cost of about Rs7 billion. “This is a strategically important project which will not only create job opportunities but also make it possible to connect Chagai with Gwadar seaport and rest of Makran Division, he said.

Mr Sanjrani said another road was being constructed between Dalbandin and Chagai and Ziyarat Balanoshi at a cost of Rs9bn which would further be expanded to the Afghan border to open new avenues for trade and travel between the two countries.

The Senate chairman said keeping in view the mineral resources of the district, a university focusing on minerals and natural resources would be established in Nokundi at a cost of Rs8bn.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Jun 14, 2021 09:24am
Several Insurgent groups now active in Balochistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 14, 2021 09:32am
@M. Emad, Several Insurgent groups now active in Balochistan. Most wiped out by our brave armed forces and border being fenced.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Populism and Pakistan
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Populism and Pakistan

The country’s politics is not immune to being shaped by regional and global populisms in a myriad of ways.
Domestic workers
14 Jun 2021

Domestic workers

A bill to protect domestic workers is awaiting Senate approval.
FATF compliance
13 Jun 2021

FATF compliance

Pakistan has made serious efforts to address the deficiencies in its CFT/AML regime because of FATF pressure.

Editorial

Power shortages
Updated 14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

It is high time that governance and structural reforms were introduced in the energy sector.
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...
Covid strategy
Updated 13 Jun 2021

Covid strategy

It is critical for govt to demonstrate to the public how badly health, business and education have suffered during the pandemic.
13 Jun 2021

Women in Balochistan

THE Balochistan government seems to be taking steps to improve women’s integration into society and the workforce...
13 Jun 2021

Deprived of cricket

THE federal cabinet has disallowed PTV to enter into an agreement with an Indian company for broadcast rights to...