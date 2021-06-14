Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

Qureshi accuses PML-N of mishandling Jadhav case

Shakeel AhmedPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 07:22am
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media in Multan. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to the media in Multan. — DawnNewsTV/File

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had mishandled Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case.

Talking to media after launching the construction of a park, the minister said Pakistan was implementing the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

Timeline: How the Kulbhushan Jadhav saga unfolded

“We have taken steps to implement the directive of the International Court of Justice. India wants Pakistan to deny consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav so that it could have grounds to go to the ICJ. The opposition should not show ignorance by making statements in this regard. It should avoid strengthening the Indian point of view,” he said.

He was referring to the ICJ (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020, passed by the parliament recently. The law will allow fresh consular access to Jadhav under the ICJ ruling.

Says Jahangir Tareen has not been given any concession

Qureshi said whoever was going through the process of accountability would be given an opportunity to prove himself innocent.

Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s criticism of the arrest of Khurshid Shah’s son by NAB, Qureshi said: “We want transparent accountability and not revenge. If someone tries to become an obstacle in the accountability process, Imran Khan will not give an NRO to him. The prime minister has made it clear that there will be no injustice and concession to anyone who is involved in corruption. If Khurshid Shah’s son is innocent, no action will be taken against him. The law is the same for everyone,” the said.

Answering a question about Jahangir Tareen at another event here on Saturday evening, the minister claimed that Imran Khan had neither given nor would give any concession. “The investigations are under way and soon everything will be clear,” referring to the apparent relief given to the estranged PTI leader in the sugar scam may not be permanent.

He said that Pakistan had no intention to handover any airbase to the United States while the CIA chief’s recent visit (to Pakistan) was part of a routine affair and there was nothing to hide.

The foreign minister said by allowing a limited number of locals to perform Hajj, the Saudi government had taken a precautionary measure in connection with the Covid epidemic.

He said that the finance minister had made it clear that there was no intention of a mini-budget.

He said before criticising the government over the defence budget, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal should read the budget document.

Answering a question about G 7 intentions, Qureshi said China was working on CPEC projects and it would continue to do so. If the G7 countries also wanted to initiate the same sort of project, it would be a healthy competition.

Reply to a question regarding development works in Multan, the minister said that district coordination committees had been formed on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan in all the districts of Punjab which would supervise development schemes in their respective districts.

“The first meeting of the District Coordination Committee in Multan was held the other day in which the pace of work on the projects was reviewed while the next meeting of the committee would be held on June 26,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2021

Kulbhushan
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Populism and Pakistan
14 Jun 2021

Populism and Pakistan

The less discussed point is how the rise of populism and reactionary politics in the region and beyond has actually impacted our
Domestic workers
14 Jun 2021

Domestic workers

A bill to protect domestic workers is awaiting Senate approval.
FATF compliance
13 Jun 2021

FATF compliance

Pakistan has made serious efforts to address the deficiencies in its CFT/AML regime because of FATF pressure.

Editorial

14 Jun 2021

Power shortages

WE have surplus generation capacity and we have frequent electricity shortages — particularly when the demand ...
14 Jun 2021

Suicide in Thar

THARPARKAR is an appropriate case study for examining the factors that lead some people to the desperate, final act...
14 Jun 2021

Water woes

THIS past week saw a discussion on a water management system that, if properly implemented, should go some way...
Covid strategy
Updated 13 Jun 2021

Covid strategy

It is critical for govt to demonstrate to the public how badly health, business and education have suffered during the pandemic.
13 Jun 2021

Women in Balochistan

THE Balochistan government seems to be taking steps to improve women’s integration into society and the workforce...
13 Jun 2021

Deprived of cricket

THE federal cabinet has disallowed PTV to enter into an agreement with an Indian company for broadcast rights to...