Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

Youth shot dead by ‘drunk’ cop over a trifle in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 09:38am
A police constable shot a youth dead allegedly under the influence over a petty issue in Shahdara area on Sunday. — Reuters/File
LAHORE: A police constable shot a youth dead allegedly under the influence over a petty issue in Shahdara area on Sunday.

Police said the victim, Zain (18) had an exchange of words with Constable Waseem and his friend Atif over a quarrel among the children following which the policeman shot him dead and fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to the city morgue for an autopsy and registered the case against the constable and his accomplice on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Jahanzaib.

The victim’s mother told the media that the suspect, a police response unit constable, was drunk and had shot her son 18 times.

She added that the drunk policeman was so out of his senses that even after emptying his gun, kept kicking her critically injured son, who was till then lying unconscious.

She demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and ensure justice was done in the case.

The investigating officer said that they were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing constable.

INJURED: A policeman was injured allegedly by two robbers in Shafiqabad on Sunday.

A police team on suspicion had signaled two motorcyclists at a checkpoint in Shafiqabad.

According to police, the suspects opened fire at them, leaving one of the policemen injured. He was shifted to hospital where he was said to be stable.

Later, the police team arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2021

Corruption wala
Jun 14, 2021 09:45am
The guns are sure blazing in the US and Lahore!
bruce lee
Jun 14, 2021 09:48am
Nothing surprising.
Muqali Khan
Jun 14, 2021 10:12am
Police brutality against innocent civilians is well known in Pakistan. Government's inability to respond to police crimes is abysmal . Did IK take notice of this brutal crime? Maybe not, too busy in resolving world issues.
Khurram
Jun 14, 2021 10:37am
Robbers kills police and police kills innocent citizens. What an irony.
Abdus salam
Jun 14, 2021 10:50am
Killing is so easy in some part of world because killer knows they will escape out the sentence.
