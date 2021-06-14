Youth shot dead by ‘drunk’ cop over a trifle in Lahore

LAHORE: A police constable shot a youth dead allegedly under the influence over a petty issue in Shahdara area on Sunday.

Police said the victim, Zain (18) had an exchange of words with Constable Waseem and his friend Atif over a quarrel among the children following which the policeman shot him dead and fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to the city morgue for an autopsy and registered the case against the constable and his accomplice on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Jahanzaib.

The victim’s mother told the media that the suspect, a police response unit constable, was drunk and had shot her son 18 times.

She added that the drunk policeman was so out of his senses that even after emptying his gun, kept kicking her critically injured son, who was till then lying unconscious.

She demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and ensure justice was done in the case.

The investigating officer said that they were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing constable.

INJURED: A policeman was injured allegedly by two robbers in Shafiqabad on Sunday.

A police team on suspicion had signaled two motorcyclists at a checkpoint in Shafiqabad.

According to police, the suspects opened fire at them, leaving one of the policemen injured. He was shifted to hospital where he was said to be stable.

Later, the police team arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2021